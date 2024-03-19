IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 

Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, announced the franchise on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter returned to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Capitals’ pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag.

DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.