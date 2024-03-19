MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 

Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, announced the franchise on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:39 IST , New Delhi - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain. 
Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, announced the franchise on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter returned to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Capitals’ pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag.

DC Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said, “We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “Rishabh has worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life. I have no doubt his teammates will take immense inspiration from that as they embark upon a new season. Captain Rishabh and the team has our best wishes.”

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on 23 March.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Rishabh Pant /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: From Starc to Cummins, most expensive player in each team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wanindu Hasaranga suspended by ICC, to miss Test series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Davis Cup: Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: From Starc to Cummins, most expensive player in each team
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: RCB changes name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s initial games
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024 venues Part 1: How batting and bowling teams fare in these five grounds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: From Starc to Cummins, most expensive player in each team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wanindu Hasaranga suspended by ICC, to miss Test series against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Davis Cup: Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment