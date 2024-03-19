MagazineBuy Print

Indian Premier League 2024 Quiz - Set 1

Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2024 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Mar 19, 2024 10:08 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Premier League 2024 Quiz - Set 1
1 / 10 | Against which bowler did KKR’s Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the last over to win a match in IPL 2023?

  • Darshan Nalkande
  • Yash Dayal
  • Yash Thakur
  • Yash Dubey
Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024

