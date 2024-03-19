Indian Premier League 2024 Quiz - Set 1

1 / 10 | Against which bowler did KKR’s Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the last over to win a match in IPL 2023? Darshan Nalkande

Yash Dayal

Yash Thakur

Yash Dubey It was Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal who failed to defend 29 in the final over in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2023 Next

2 / 10 | Who was the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2024 auction? Sameer Rizvi

Kumar Kushagra

Shahrukh Khan

Harshal Patel Punjab Kings bought Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 cr, making him the most expensive Indian buy this season Next

3 / 10 | Who replaced South African pacer Lungi Ngidi at Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024? Phil Salt

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra Delhi Capitals has added Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk in the squad as a replacement of pacer Lungi Ngidi at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs Next

4 / 10 | Who was the top scorer in IPL 2023 Final? Sai Sudharsan

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Wriddhiman Saha Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer in IPL 2023 with a knock of 96 runs off 47 balls against Chennai Super Kings Next

5 / 10 | Which foreign player holds the record for most centuries in IPL? Shane Watson

David Warner

Chris Gayle

Jos Buttler Chris Gayle (six) holds the record for most centuries by a foreign player in IPL, followed by Jos Buttler (five), David Warner and Shane Watson (four each) Next

6 / 10 | Who got the ‘Player of the Match’ award in IPL 2023 Final? Ravindra Jadeja

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sai Sudharsan

Devon Conway CSK opener Devon Conway (47 runs off 25 balls) received the ‘Player of the Match’ award in IPL 2023 Final Next

7 / 10 | Which bowler took the only hat-trick of IPL 2023? Amit Mishra

Rashid Khan

Sam Curran

Harshal Patel Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan took the only hat-trick (dismissed Andre Russel, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur) of IPL 2023 in the match his team eventually lost to KKR after Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over Next

8 / 10 | Who holds the record for the lowest team total in IPL? Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore was dismissed for 49, the lowest team total in IPL’s history, by KKR on April 23, 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata Next

9 / 10 | Both IPL matches played on October 18, 2020 went to Super Over (In fact, the second one had two Super Overs). Name the four teams involved in those two games. RCB, KKR, MI, KXIP

RCB, CSK, SRH, KXIP

KKR, SRH, MI, KXIP

CSK, RR, MI, KXIP KKR beat SRH in the first match of the day, chasing a target of 3 in the Super Over. Later, KXIP and Mumbai Indians played a match where the two teams scored five runs each in the first Super Over. In the second Super Over, MI gave Punjab a target of 12 which it chased in four balls Next

10 / 10 | Who is the only bowler to win back-to-back Purple Caps in IPL? Dwayne Bravo

Amit Mishra

Lasith Malinga

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged the Purple Cap in 2016 and 2017 seasons, taking 23 and 26 wickets respectively Next