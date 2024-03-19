Indian Premier League 2024 Quiz - Set 1
1 / 10 |
Against which bowler did KKR’s Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the last over to win a match in IPL 2023?
- Darshan Nalkande
- Yash Dayal
- Yash Thakur
- Yash Dubey
It was Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal who failed to defend 29 in the final over in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2023Next
2 / 10 |
Who was the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2024 auction?
- Sameer Rizvi
- Kumar Kushagra
- Shahrukh Khan
- Harshal Patel
Punjab Kings bought Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 cr, making him the most expensive Indian buy this seasonNext
3 / 10 |
Who replaced South African pacer Lungi Ngidi at Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024?
- Phil Salt
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Devon Conway
- Rachin Ravindra
Delhi Capitals has added Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk in the squad as a replacement of pacer Lungi Ngidi at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhsNext
4 / 10 |
Who was the top scorer in IPL 2023 Final?
- Sai Sudharsan
- Shivam Dube
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Wriddhiman Saha
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer in IPL 2023 with a knock of 96 runs off 47 balls against Chennai Super KingsNext
5 / 10 |
Which foreign player holds the record for most centuries in IPL?
- Shane Watson
- David Warner
- Chris Gayle
- Jos Buttler
Chris Gayle (six) holds the record for most centuries by a foreign player in IPL, followed by Jos Buttler (five), David Warner and Shane Watson (four each)Next
6 / 10 |
Who got the ‘Player of the Match’ award in IPL 2023 Final?
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Sai Sudharsan
- Devon Conway
CSK opener Devon Conway (47 runs off 25 balls) received the ‘Player of the Match’ award in IPL 2023 FinalNext
7 / 10 |
Which bowler took the only hat-trick of IPL 2023?
- Amit Mishra
- Rashid Khan
- Sam Curran
- Harshal Patel
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan took the only hat-trick (dismissed Andre Russel, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur) of IPL 2023 in the match his team eventually lost to KKR after Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final overNext
8 / 10 |
Who holds the record for the lowest team total in IPL?
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore was dismissed for 49, the lowest team total in IPL’s history, by KKR on April 23, 2017 at the Eden Gardens in KolkataNext
9 / 10 |
Both IPL matches played on October 18, 2020 went to Super Over (In fact, the second one had two Super Overs). Name the four teams involved in those two games.
- RCB, KKR, MI, KXIP
- RCB, CSK, SRH, KXIP
- KKR, SRH, MI, KXIP
- CSK, RR, MI, KXIP
KKR beat SRH in the first match of the day, chasing a target of 3 in the Super Over. Later, KXIP and Mumbai Indians played a match where the two teams scored five runs each in the first Super Over. In the second Super Over, MI gave Punjab a target of 12 which it chased in four ballsNext
10 / 10 |
Who is the only bowler to win back-to-back Purple Caps in IPL?
- Dwayne Bravo
- Amit Mishra
- Lasith Malinga
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged the Purple Cap in 2016 and 2017 seasons, taking 23 and 26 wickets respectivelyNext
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE