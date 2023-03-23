Indian Premier League 2023 Quiz - Set 1
Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2023 special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!
23 March, 2023 15:23 IST
1. Which player took the only hat trick of IPL 2022?
2. Who was the most expensive foreign player in IPL 2022 auction?
3. Who was the Man of the Match in the IPL 2022 final?
4. Who recorded the highest individual score in IPL 2022?
5. Which two teams lost the most games in IPL 2022?
