UTT 2024: Full squad list for Chennai Lions ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team one.

Chennai Lions will look to maximise the home advantage as it looks to reclaim the title it last won in 2019.

The Lions attack will be headlined by Indian star A. Sharath Kamal, who was part of title-winning side in 2019.

Also in action for the Chennai outfit would be P.B. Abhinandh, the youngest paddler in the UTT’s fifth season.