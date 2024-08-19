MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Defending champion Goa Challengers will look to maximise its potential as it looks to shield the title.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai of India in action during his Men’s Singles Round of 64 Table 1 match against Felix Lebrun of France in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai of India in action during his Men’s Singles Round of 64 Table 1 match against Felix Lebrun of France in the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai of India in action during his Men’s Singles Round of 64 Table 1 match against Felix Lebrun of France in the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team event.

Defending champion Goa Challengers will look to maximise its potential as it looks to shield the title.

The Challengers had a revised look, with Australia’s Yangzi Liu – who was among the most consistent singles players in UTT 2023 – joining captain Harmeet Desai.

Also in action for the Goa outfit would be Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani and Italian paddler Mihai Bobocica.

Goa Challengers Squad
Harmeet Desai
Yangzi Liu (AUS)
Yashaswini Ghorpade
Sudhanshu Grover
Sayali Wani
Mihai Bobocica (ITA)

Related Topics

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Achanta Sharath Kamal /

Harmeet Desai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Nine-man India begins campaign with win over Bhutan
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Chennai Lions ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Chennai Lions ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Nine-man India begins campaign with win over Bhutan
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Chennai Lions ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment