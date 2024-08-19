UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team event.

Defending champion Goa Challengers will look to maximise its potential as it looks to shield the title.

The Challengers had a revised look, with Australia’s Yangzi Liu – who was among the most consistent singles players in UTT 2023 – joining captain Harmeet Desai.

Also in action for the Goa outfit would be Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani and Italian paddler Mihai Bobocica.