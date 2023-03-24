Indian Premier League 2023 Quiz - Set 4
Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2023 special quiz - 4th set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!
24 March, 2023 19:16 IST
1. Which Indian uncapped player scored the fastest IPL century during the 2022 season?
2. Who became the youngest player to reach the 100-wicket mark in the IPL during the 2022 season?
3. Who hit the longest six of IPL 2022?
4. Which player scored the most hundreds in IPL 2022?
5. Which were the two teams who won fairplay award in IPL 2022?
