- February 25, 2024 19:353’ KBFC 0-0 FCG
Yasir cuts in from the right and looks and pulls the trigger but Drincic does well to block the shot.
- February 25, 2024 19:342’ KBFC 0-0 FCG
The alarm bells have started ringing already. Diamantakos takes a shot on the half-turn from the edge of the Goa box. He catches the shot on target but cannot keep his effort on target. The ball whistles past the post.
- February 25, 2024 19:31Kick-off!
The ISL 10 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
- February 25, 2024 19:01From the coach’s corner!
Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters head coach: “Of course as a coach you are not happy with the goals we have conceded, and also the way we have responded especially during the time that we are losing games.”
Manolo Marquez, FC Goa head coach: “I think it’s a very normal situation. Everyone was expecting that we would win the league five games before the end of the league stages but it’s important to understand that this is a competition with very good teams.”
- February 25, 2024 18:38FC Goa starting line-up!
- February 25, 2024 18:31Kerala Blasters starting line-up!
- February 25, 2024 18:15Head-to-Head record
Played - 19
Kerala Blasters FC - 4
FC Goa - 11
Draws - 4
- February 25, 2024 17:59PREVIEW
With many of his key players injured, it would not be a surprise if the Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic says a small prayer every time one of his players falls down during a game.
The Blasters takes on FC Goa – a side which is one rung above it in the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.
More than anything, the talk is around the many injured players in the team, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh the latest to join the list, which includes one of the team’s star players, Adrian Luna.
‘INJURIES, STORY OF THE SEASON’
“The injuries...actually for us, that’s the story of the season,” said Vukomanovic on Saturday and admitted that this is the most challenging phase of his tenure in Kochi.
“Now, every day it’s like hoping that we don’t lose anybody (with injuries)...and hope the players stay healthy till the end of the season.”
The Blasters, fifth in the league table after losing its last three matches, has to work hard to regain its winning touch.
“We cannot control our opponent, but we have to get back that fighting spirit, fighting for each other and trying to overcome the opponents like we were doing in December,” added the Blasters coach.
When and Where will Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 10 be played?
The Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala on Sunday, February 24 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa in ISL 10?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.
