MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Vikram Partap’s heroic hat-trick seals emphatic 4-1 win for Mumbai City FC against NEUFC

Mumbai registered its fourth victory in its last six matches to further its formidable run towards retaining the ISL League Winners Shield title.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 22:57 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 110 played between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC.
Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 110 played between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Vikram Partap Singh of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 110 played between Mumbai City FC and Northeast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mumbai City FC outplayed NorthEast United FC by 4-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) to go up to 39 points and strengthen its position at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table on Tuesday. Vikram Partap Singh struck the back of the net thrice to become only the sixth Indian in ISL history to notch a hat-trick, and the second youngest Indian to do so in the league after Mohun Bagan’s Kiyan Nassiri Giri’s feat against East Bengal FC in January 2022.

Mumbai registered its fourth victory in its last six matches to further its formidable run towards retaining the ISL League Winners Shield title. It held a firm grip over the proceedings throughout the 90 minutes, with Vikram striking in the third and tenth minute and for the third time in the 80th to ensure that the home team pushed the Highlanders back consistently across the entirety of the match.

The 22-year-old first hit the ball past NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh thanks to Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff. Keen to assert its gameplay from early on, van Nieff caught the Highlanders aback with a swirling delivery inside the box that lobbed past its defence and was received and hammered home by an alert Vikram in front of the goal.

Vikram outwitted the NEUFC defence in the box tonight, sniffing opportunities consistently and drilling deliveries home with impeccable finesse. He was helped with an equally industrious frontline. Bipin Singh teased the NorthEast United FC backline by shooting fiercely with his left foot, but the shot could only rattle and rebound off the crossbar.

The ball couldn’t make its way past Vikram though, who jumped upon the chance and capitalised on it with an easy tap-in to double the lead. His chance to secure the hat-trick in the first half didn’t materialise, as Redeem Tlang fouled Akash Mishra inside the 18-yard box in the added time of the opening essay of the match.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash

Van Nieff assumed responsibility from the spot and cleanly clobbered the ball into the left side of Gurmeet to help Mumbai City FC head into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead for only the fourth time in the last 10 years of the ISL. Vikram rounded off his hat-trick with a shot that demonstrated his striking instincts to the core in the 80th minute though, with a dazzling Lallianzuala Chhangte barging into the NorthEast United FC box and squaring up an assist that was slotted into the goal by a buoyant Vikram.

A minute before that, the visitors had salvaged some pride with Jithin M.S. scoring through a sweet strike off an assist by Gani Nigam. However, Mumbai City FC responded immediately through the counter which resulted in Vikram’s hat-trick. NorthEast United FC is now placed ninth in the standings, with 20 points from 19 games and its playoff qualification chances took a big hit. To make matters worse, youngster Parthib Gogoi was sent off with a red card in the added time of the second half.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Mumbai City FC /

NorthEast United FC /

Vikram Pratap Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Vikram Partap’s heroic hat-trick seals emphatic 4-1 win for Mumbai City FC against NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
  4. Rafael Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo Masters, enters main draw
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Vikram Partap’s heroic hat-trick seals emphatic 4-1 win for Mumbai City FC against NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa qualifies for playoffs after thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Football: AIFF AGM passes resolution calling ‘personal attacks’ on Kalyan Chaubey as ‘motivated’
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby, goes top of the table
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Where is East Bengal and Mohun Bagan after Kolkata derby?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Vikram Partap’s heroic hat-trick seals emphatic 4-1 win for Mumbai City FC against NEUFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Perry takes six as Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Mumbai Indians to enter Playoffs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
  4. Rafael Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo Masters, enters main draw
    AFP
  5. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment