Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v MBSG?

Kerala Blasters takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday and the Kolkata giant which is top of the ISL table with 36 points and has won four of its last five games.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 10:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanović with players during a practice session.
Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanović with players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanović with players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Things can change very fast in the Indian Super League. Late last year, Kerala Blasters pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata and days later, the latter sacked its coach Juan Ferrando and brought back Antonio Habas, the league’s most successful coach.

The Blasters take on Bagan at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday and the Kolkata giant is a different side now. It’s on top of the ISL table with 36 points and has won four of its last five games while the Blasters, which has won just one from its last five, is on the fifth rung with 29.

“It will not be an easy game because Bagan is one of the best teams in the league. It’s true we won against them but it was a different energy back then in Kolkata. Now, it’s different because they changed the energy with new coaching staff and a different approach,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, Blasters head coach, on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Indian Football: AIFF AGM passes resolution calling ‘personal attacks’ on Kalyan Chaubey as ‘motivated

“At the top level, when you play big games, it’s about one moment, one small detail, one small mistake that can solve the game. I think the boys should enjoy the fight tomorrow, show their best face and try to get a positive result.”

-Stan Rayan

When and Where will Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 10 be played?
The Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 10?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

