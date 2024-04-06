RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli scores first century of IPL 2024 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli became the first centurion of the IPL 2024 season when he reached the triple-figure mark against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

It took 19 matches for IPL 2024 to get its first centurion. Before this, Shubman Gill’s 89 was the highest individual score of this season.

READ | List of most IPL centuries

Kohli reached his eighth IPL hundred in 67 balls. With this century, Kohli extends his record of most IPL centuries as well.

The star Indian batter is currently at the top of the orange cap standings with 316 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 146 and while averaging 105.33.