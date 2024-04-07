MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV; Predicted XI

Manchester United vs Liverpool: All you need to know before the Premier League 2023-24 match being played at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup, where Liverpool twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat.
FILE PHOTO: The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup, where Liverpool twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The last time the two sides met was in the FA Cup, where Liverpool twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat. | Photo Credit: AP

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.

With memories of its painful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United still fresh for Alex Mac Allister and his Liverpool team-mates, it would have been no surprise if the Argentine midfielder had branded his return to Old Trafford as a revenge mission.

Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time.

The end of Liverpool’s quadruple bid stung the Merseysiders but it can make amends by defeating Erik ten Hag’s men as it bid to move level with United’s record 20 top-flight titles.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Liverpool face Manchester United title test as top four battle heats up

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 match start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off at 8:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 7 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 match?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

