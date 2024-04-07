Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV; Predicted XI

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.

With memories of its painful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United still fresh for Alex Mac Allister and his Liverpool team-mates, it would have been no surprise if the Argentine midfielder had branded his return to Old Trafford as a revenge mission.

Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time.

The end of Liverpool’s quadruple bid stung the Merseysiders but it can make amends by defeating Erik ten Hag’s men as it bid to move level with United’s record 20 top-flight titles.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

