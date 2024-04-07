Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 0-0 LIV; Rashford, Kambwala start for United

- April 07, 2024 19:56Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way into Old Trafford. An important fixture for both sides as Liverpool looks to go back to the top of the league, above Arsenal. Manchester United will try to wash away the woes of its shocking defeat to Chelsea.
- April 07, 2024 19:38Time for warmups
- April 07, 2024 19:27What happened the last time Liverpool faced Manchester United?
Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time, in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal.
- April 07, 2024 19:18One last time for Klopp at Old Trafford?
Liverpool has seen a resurgence after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. Under Klopp, Liverpool won its first league title in 30 years and has won every possible trophy available, while United has not won the domestic championship in 10 years.
As it stands, both clubs are tied on 67 major trophies and Klopp, in what is his final season at Liverpool, has the chance to overtake United. Liverpool is firmly in the league title race and also in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Liverpool will also have a chance to draw level with United on 20 league titles.
- April 07, 2024 19:07The visitors have arrived
- April 07, 2024 19:02Manchester United starting XI
- April 07, 2024 19:01Liverpool starting XI
- April 07, 2024 19:00LINEUPS ARE OUT!!
- April 07, 2024 18:53Can United stop Liverpool from going to the top of the table?
- April 07, 2024 18:48LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off at 8:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 7 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.
- April 07, 2024 18:46PREVIEW
Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.
With memories of its painful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United still fresh for Alex Mac Allister and his Liverpool team-mates, it would have been no surprise if the Argentine midfielder had branded his return to Old Trafford as a revenge mission.
Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time.
The end of Liverpool’s quadruple bid stung the Merseysiders but it can make amends by defeating Erik ten Hag’s men as it bid to move level with United’s record 20 top-flight titles.
