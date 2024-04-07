MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 0-0 LIV; Rashford, Kambwala start for United

MUN vs LIV, Live score: Catch the live updates of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool being played at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Updated : Apr 07, 2024 20:01 IST

Team Sportstar
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks on during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool being played at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

  • April 07, 2024 19:56
    Minutes to kick off!!

    The players are making their way into Old Trafford. An important fixture for both sides as Liverpool looks to go back to the top of the league, above Arsenal. Manchester United will try to wash away the woes of its shocking defeat to Chelsea.

  • April 07, 2024 19:38
    Time for warmups
  • April 07, 2024 19:27
    What happened the last time Liverpool faced Manchester United?

    Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time, in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal.

    Manchester United knocks Liverpool out in the FA Cup quarterfinal as Diallo scores dream extra-time winner

    Manchester United ended Liverpool’s quest for a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s final season after Amad Diallo’s winner edged a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal 4-3 after extra-time.

  • April 07, 2024 19:18
    One last time for Klopp at Old Trafford?

    Liverpool has seen a resurgence after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. Under Klopp, Liverpool won its first league title in 30 years and has won every possible trophy available, while United has not won the domestic championship in 10 years.

    As it stands, both clubs are tied on 67 major trophies and Klopp, in what is his final season at Liverpool, has the chance to overtake United. Liverpool is firmly in the league title race and also in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Liverpool will also have a chance to draw level with United on 20 league titles.

  • April 07, 2024 19:07
    The visitors have arrived
  • April 07, 2024 19:02
    Manchester United starting XI
  • April 07, 2024 19:01
    Liverpool starting XI
  • April 07, 2024 19:00
    LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

  • April 07, 2024 18:53
    Can United stop Liverpool from going to the top of the table?
  • April 07, 2024 18:48
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off at 8:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 7 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

    The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

    The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

  • April 07, 2024 18:46
    PREVIEW

    Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.

    With memories of its painful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United still fresh for Alex Mac Allister and his Liverpool team-mates, it would have been no surprise if the Argentine midfielder had branded his return to Old Trafford as a revenge mission.

    Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time.

    The end of Liverpool’s quadruple bid stung the Merseysiders but it can make amends by defeating Erik ten Hag’s men as it bid to move level with United’s record 20 top-flight titles.

    Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool face Manchester United title test as top four battle heats up

    Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
