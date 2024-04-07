Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 0-0 LIV; Rashford, Kambwala start for United

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off at 8:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 7 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.