MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool’s Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of Man Utd trip

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson returned from injury, and while there is still no word on Trent Alexander-Arnold or Diogo Jota’s return Klopp was optimistic about the squad’s fitness ahead of Sunday.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 12:18 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the Premier League match against Sheffield United at Anfield.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the Premier League match against Sheffield United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the Premier League match against Sheffield United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy his side came through its nervy 3-1 home win over Sheffield United on Thursday without any further injury worries ahead of its huge match against Manchester United at the weekend.

Conor Bradley’s own goal cancelled out Liverpool’s early lead but Alexis Mac Allister’s strike put Klopp’s side in front again before Cody Gakpo sealed the three points in the 90th minute as the host reclaimed the Premier League lead.

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson returned from injury in the game, and while there is still no word on Trent Alexander-Arnold or Diogo Jota’s return Klopp was optimistic about the squad’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

ALSO READ:  Liverpool back on top with win over Sheffield United

“I don’t know when we face a similar challenge next, all the other games are now different, especially the next one,” Klopp told reporters.

“But super-positive the boys (are) on, Curtis is back, Robertson is really helpful, Harvey (Elliott) too. Cody was not out but a really good game (for him), which he needed.

“Really pleased and that helps obviously. Nobody got injured already as far as I know today, so recovery started already and now we recover and go again.

“Wataru Endo will be fit. We rested him today, we had a feeling if we leave him out then there is a big chance for Sunday. I hope that didn’t change.”

Liverpool leads the league by two points from Arsenal with reigning champion Manchester City a point further back.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Manchester United /

Jurgen Klopp /

Andy Robertson /

Curtis Jones

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Focus on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings takes on Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  2. Premier League: Liverpool’s Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of Man Utd trip
    Reuters
  3. Under-strength not under-confident: Allen says NZ will come good against Pak
    PTI
  4. Defending champ Tiafoe beats Duckworth in 2nd round of US Men’s Clay Court
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool’s Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of Man Utd trip
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Liverpool back on top with win over Sheffield United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Focus on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings takes on Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  2. Premier League: Liverpool’s Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of Man Utd trip
    Reuters
  3. Under-strength not under-confident: Allen says NZ will come good against Pak
    PTI
  4. Defending champ Tiafoe beats Duckworth in 2nd round of US Men’s Clay Court
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment