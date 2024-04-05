MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea

 Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag expressed frustration and blamed costly mistakes and poor decision-making for his side conceding two stoppage-time goals against Chelsea to lose 4-3 on Thursday.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 10:10 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions from the side line during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

 Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag expressed frustration and blamed costly mistakes and poor decision-making for his side conceding two stoppage-time goals against Chelsea to lose 4-3 on Thursday.

Ten Hag said his team deserved to win at Stamford Bridge, after rallying from a two-goal deficit with a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Individual errors, however, led them to defeat just a few days after his team conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Brentford in a 1-1 draw to move further away from a top-four Premier League finish. Man U now sits at sixth with 48 points.

“I had the feeling we were dominating the game, got ourselves into a winning position, scoring great goals,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Then, in stoppage time, we didn’t manage to win. Of course it’s frustrating.

READ | Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point

“We made individual errors that cost us the game. The players know their jobs and they didn’t make the right decisions. We have to read when to keep the ball, to pass, move and switch the play when we are winning.

“In five days we dropped five points. That is unacceptable. We gave away a game we should have won.”

The Dutch manager said injury absences of key players have dampened his team’s performance, but he is confident his players will step up on Sunday when they host leaders Liverpool.

“(Raphael) Varane, (Jonny) Evans, Also Casemiro we have to take off. That doesn’t help. You need these types to show leadership and what to do,” he said.

“I don’t know if they will play on Sunday. The team will be there on Sunday. They have character. They showed it today, fighting ourselves into the game.” 

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  4. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 1: Vaishali draws against Humpy
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Liverpool back on top with win over Sheffield United
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea condemns online abuse of Conor Gallagher; Club says pregame video taken ‘out of context’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes dramatic Manchester United win is turning point
    Reuters
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
    Rakesh Rao
  4. FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024, Round 1: Vaishali draws against Humpy
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment