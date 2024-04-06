Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool face Manchester United title test as top four battle heats up

Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Manchester United looking to move a step closer to equalling its bitter rivals’ record of 20 English titles.

In a gripping title race, Arsenal and Manchester City will hope for a Liverpool stumble, while the top four battle and relegation survival fight is also heating up.

No ‘revenge’ mission for Liverpool

With memories of its painful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United still fresh for Alex Mac Allister and his Liverpool team-mates, it would have been no surprise if the Argentine midfielder had branded his return to Old Trafford as a revenge mission.

Jurgen Klopp’s side twice blew the lead in a 4-3 defeat that was clinched by Amad Diallo in the final seconds of extra-time.

The end of Liverpool’s quadruple bid stung the Merseysiders but it can make amends by defeating Erik ten Hag’s men as it bid to move level with United’s record 20 top-flight titles.

Mac Allister, whose thunderous strike put Liverpool on course for its 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday, insisted avenging its FA Cup loss was not the primary motivation with so much already at stake.

“I don’t know if it’s revenge but for sure it will be an important game for us because if we want to win something we have to win every game and that’s the aim,” said Mac Allister, whose team is two points clear of second-placed Arsenal with eight games left.

United hoping to ‘step up’

Erik ten Hag hopes that changes when Liverpool comes to Old Trafford on Sunday. United is still clinging to hopes of a Champions League spot, despite a stunning 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Thursday night.

United first gave away the lead in the 10th minute of stoppage time at Stamford Bridge and then the game a minute later — both goals coming from Cole Palmer.

That followed a blown lead in a 1-1 draw at Brentford last Saturday. United had just recovered from celebrating Mason Mount’s goal in the 96th when Kristoffer Ajer tied it three minutes later.

“We can beat the best teams in the Premier League,” Ten Hag said. “When you beat them in the Premier League, you can do it across Europe, but we need to learn how you win games ... how you bring games over the line and get the three points. We have to step up.”

Dropping five points in the past two games is “very expensive,” he added.

With inputs from AFP and AP