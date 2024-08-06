MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men break team sprint world record

Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland rocketed around three-lap race in 41.191 seconds -- beating their previous world best of 41.225.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 23:23 IST , SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the new world record during the men’s team sprint event at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Netherlands’ Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the new world record during the men’s team sprint event at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland set the new world record during the men’s team sprint event at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands set a new world record in the men’s team sprint as they set up a gold-medal showdown against Britain later on Tuesday at the National Velodrome.

Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland rocketed around three-lap race in 41.191 seconds -- beating their previous world best of 41.225.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform

Britain’s trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin also impressed in their first-round heat with a time of 41.819.

Australia and France will contest the bronze medal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Netherlands /

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-2 GER; India trails as Ruehr scores off penalty stroke for Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men break team sprint world record
    Reuters
  3. Sakshi Malik reacts after Vinesh Phogat enters final at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh enters final, will face USA’s Hildebrandt in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India trails Germany in hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men break team sprint world record
    Reuters
  2. Sakshi Malik reacts after Vinesh Phogat enters final at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics: Who will Vinesh Phogat face in wrestling final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics Diary: Paris shows solidarity with Palestine; Bangladeshi immigrants welcome change in power back home
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Vinesh Phogat qualifies for women’s 50kg wrestling final, assured of medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-2 GER; India trails as Ruehr scores off penalty stroke for Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men break team sprint world record
    Reuters
  3. Sakshi Malik reacts after Vinesh Phogat enters final at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrestling Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh enters final, will face USA’s Hildebrandt in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India trails Germany in hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment