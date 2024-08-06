Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch men break team sprint world record

The Netherlands set a new world record in the men’s team sprint as they set up a gold-medal showdown against Britain later on Tuesday at the National Velodrome.

Roy van der Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland rocketed around three-lap race in 41.191 seconds -- beating their previous world best of 41.225.

Britain’s trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin also impressed in their first-round heat with a time of 41.819.

Australia and France will contest the bronze medal.