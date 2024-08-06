MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Who will Vinesh Phogat face in wrestling final?

The 29-year-old Indian will face USA’s Sarah Ann Hildrebrandt in the gold medal match, to be held on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 22:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Vinesh Phogat reacts.
India’s Vinesh Phogat reacts. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Vinesh Phogat reacts. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualified for the final of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg event on Tuesday after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinal.

Vinesh, who is competing in this weight category for the first time, secured a 5-0 victory by points. With the win, she became the first Indian woman to reach a wrestling final at the Olympics.

The 29-year-old Indian will face USA’s Sarah Ann Hildrebrandt in the gold medal match, to be held on Wednesday.

Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 by points on Tuesday to set up the title clash with Vinesh.

The 30-year-old American is a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist in the 50kg class and also has four medals (two silver and two bronze) at the World Championships.

Hildebrandt has also won seven gold medals at the Pan American Championships and one at the Pan American Games.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Vinesh Phogat

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

