Paris Olympics: Who will Vinesh Phogat face in wrestling final?

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualified for the final of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg event on Tuesday after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinal.
Vinesh, who is competing in this weight category for the first time, secured a 5-0 victory by points. With the win, she became the first Indian woman to reach a wrestling final at the Olympics.
The 29-year-old Indian will face USA’s Sarah Ann Hildrebrandt in the gold medal match, to be held on Wednesday.
Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 by points on Tuesday to set up the title clash with Vinesh.
The 30-year-old American is a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist in the 50kg class and also has four medals (two silver and two bronze) at the World Championships.
Hildebrandt has also won seven gold medals at the Pan American Championships and one at the Pan American Games.
