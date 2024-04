RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

While RR is coming into this game on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians, RCB lost to Lucknow Super Giants in its previous match.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Rajasthan Roayls Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger.

Bowl 1st: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger.

Impact Player Options: Avesh Khan/Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Rovmann Powel, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj.

Bowl 1st: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player Options: Yash Dayal/Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Lockie Ferguson.

RR vs RCB Dream Eleven Fantasy Team WICKETKEEPER Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat BATTERS Virat Kohli (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Green BOWLERS Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Nandre Burger Team Composition: RR 7:4 RCB | Credits Left: 9