Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 60/0, needs 478 more; Taide, Shorey bring up fifty partnership

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Catch the score and updates from Day 4 of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated : Mar 13, 2024 10:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey in action.
Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
lightbox-info

Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • March 13, 2024 10:32
    4
    VID 60/0 in 16 overs

    Spin from both ends with Tanush Kotian and Mulani. The batters look tentative at the crease with the odd delivery bouncing higher than normal. Shorey punches Mulani through mid on to get FOUR.

  • March 13, 2024 10:30
    VID 51/0 in 13 overs

    The 50-run opening stand comes up with Taide driving Deshpande down the ground. A positive start for the visitors.

  • March 13, 2024 10:11
    VID 46/0 in 11 overs

    Four runs from Shardul’s over. He puts in a leg slip for Taide and angles the ball into his body. But the leftie does well to curb his instinct of playing a shot. 

    Mulani follows up with a maiden over.

  • March 13, 2024 10:05
    VID 42/0 in 9 overs

    Shams Mulani, who bowled one over on day three, is back into the attack. He should be the go-to man for Mumbai to extract turn out of the wicket and get the wickets. He starts with just two runs off his over.

  • March 13, 2024 09:55
    4
    VID 40/0 in 8 overs

    Shorey opens his bat face against Kulkarni to guide the ball past gully for two runs.

    Shardul Thakur tries a bouncer on Taide in the following over. Not too much trouble in ducking down, though. FOUR, on the pads and Taide trickles it down through fine leg. Shorey also collects a FOUR. A clip off his pads makes it nine runs from the over.

    That also brings the required runs below 500 runs. Vidarbha needs 498 more.

  • March 13, 2024 09:42
    4
    VID 27/0 in 5 overs

    Another boundary for Taide. He gets his bat in line but the ball seams away and takes an edge. Taide’s soft hands see the ball keep low and creep between the second slip and gully.

    Mumbai has gone up for an lbw appeal. Taide is the man in question. Kulkarni has been moving the ball away but he gets this into the left-hander. Taide is beaten and struck on the front foot. The height saves Taide with the ball tracker showing ‘Umpire’s Call’ at the wickets. 

    Shorey ends the eventful over with a cover drive for FOUR.

  • March 13, 2024 09:33
    4
    VID 15/0 in 3 overs

    FOUR! Taide laps up width and cuts Kulkarni through the point region. There was a fielder in place but the southpaw is not afraid to fancy his chances. Slashes the last delivery again, but for a single to third man.

  • March 13, 2024 09:31
    Day 4 starts now

    Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey take their place at either end of the pitch. The former will be on strike against Dhawal Kulkarni.

  • March 13, 2024 09:25
    Musheer Khan on his 100 on Day 3

    I feel good after yesterday. This was the best innings of my career. Now we want to get the opponents out and win. No, I found that out only in the evening (youngest centurion for Mumbai in Ranji finals). A proud achievement for me and my family. Coming from under-19 to here, I spoke to Sarfaraz bhai and he told me that the real cricket starts now. He just told me to focus on the process. After my dismissal in the first innings, when I walked out in the second, the match was still 50-50. I tried to put a price on my wicket. Having Ajinkya Rahane helps a lot. I learn so much with them. Shreyas bhai and Ajju bhai helped me out a lot in the middle.

  • March 13, 2024 09:22
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Diary: Showdown in Surat; Umesh Yadav fan favourite in Nagpur

    Karnataka and Railways met in the group stage to produce an exhilarating match up at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, with Manish Pandey staying till the end to take the former home with just one wicket in hand.

  • March 13, 2024 09:21
    Vidarbha staring down the barrel

    Though Dhruv Shorey and Atharva Taide cut out a confident picture in the two overs they were at crease on day three, getting the remaining 528 runs is going to be a tough ask out of the Vidarbha batters.

  • March 13, 2024 09:14
    For the Master Blaster

    Mumbai’s youngest centurion in the Ranji Trophy final, Musheer Khan, shared how seeing Sachin Tendulkar inspired him to get a big score on day three of the match against Vidarbha.

    Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan becomes youngest Mumbai player to score century in final, says “got motivation” seeing Tendulkar in stands

    Having scored a hundred in each innings in the first Ranji final he played in 1994-95, Tendulkar definitely knows the importance of the feat. Musheer also became the second-youngest centurion in a Ranji final.

  • March 13, 2024 08:44
    Mumbai vs Vidarbha - Day 3 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Mumbai sets mammoth target for Vidarbha on day three courtesy of Musheer’s marathon ton

    Mumbai sets Vidarbha a gargantuan target of 538 to win the Ranji final. Musheer Khan completes century and Shams Mulani scores fifty. Vidarbha has started to bat.

  • March 13, 2024 08:31
    Live Streaming Info

    The live streaming of Day 4 of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema from 9:15a.m.

