Duleep Trophy 2024: Schedule, dates, and venues

The 2024-25 senior men’s domestic season will begin with Duleep Trophy set to be played from September 5 to September 22 with a number of India international players likely to participate.

This season, Duleep Trophy will be played in a revamped structure with India A, India B, India C, and India D teams featuring in a round-robin format tournament with no knockout games. The teams will be selected by national selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

Till last season, the tournament was played in a zonal format with six teams featuring in it. South Zone had won the tournament last year, beating West Zone in the final.

The upcoming Duleep Trophy will be played at two venues of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. However, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anticipated to participate, the opening round of the tournament is likely to be shifted to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal are few of the international stars expected to feature in the first game of the tournament.