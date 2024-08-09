The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct the Take Sports-All India Buchi Babu Invitational tournament from August 15 to September 11 at Natham (Dindigul), Salem, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.
Twelve teams, including the TNCA President’s XI and TNCA XI, will participate in the tournament. The teams are drawn into four groups of three, with the toppers qualifying for the semifinals.
Tirunelveli will host the first semifinal, while Natham will host the other semifinal and the summit clash.
The matches will be played in a four-day format, making it a valuable preparation for the Ranji Trophy. The winner will take home Rs 3 Lakhs, and the runner-up Rs 2 lakhs. Madhya Pradesh is the defending champion, beating Delhi in the final last year.
ALSO READ: India to play two-day pink-ball match against Australian Prime Minister XI ahead of Adelaide Test
The tournament will be comprised of 10 state-based sides -- Madhya Pradesh (defending champion), Jharkhand, Railways, Gujarat, Mumbai, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Hyderabad and Baroda -- besides two local teams -- TNCA President’s XI and TNCA XI.
The tournament used to be a season opener in Indian domestic cricket and all Test stars would turn up at the start of the season.
It lost its sheen in recent years failing to attract big names. The last players among those who played while still being India captains were Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Mohammad Azharuddin. Even Sourav Ganguly, who was dropped by the then India head coach Greg Chappell, had played Buchi Babu during his comeback trail in mid 2000s.
However, India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will play a game for Mumbai in the upcoming edition.
Groups
Schedule
(With inputs from PTI)
Latest on Sportstar
- PSG signs Ecuadorian defender Pacho from Frankfurt
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
- Buchi Babu Memorial Tournament to get underway on August 15, Suryakumar to play for Mumbai
- “Lakshya is on the journey of learning,” says mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton
- England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate, appoints Carsley as interim coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE