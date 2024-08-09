MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies

Bavuma struck seven fours and one six in his 182-ball innings of 86, after opening batter De Zorzi had made 78 from 145 deliveries, with seven fours and two sixes.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 12:35 IST , PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
Temba Bavuma of South Africa, right, plays a sweep shot during day 2 of the 1st test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen’s Park Oval.
Temba Bavuma of South Africa, right, plays a sweep shot during day 2 of the 1st test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen’s Park Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Temba Bavuma of South Africa, right, plays a sweep shot during day 2 of the 1st test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen’s Park Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi led South Africa to 344-8 in its first innings at stumps on Day 2 of the first test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

Bavuma, the captain, struck seven fours and one six in his 182-ball innings of 86 after opening batter De Zorzi had made 78 from 145 deliveries at the top of the order, with seven fours and two sixes.

Kyle Verreynne (39) and Wiaan Mulder (37 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat for South Africa.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the pick of the West Indies bowling attack, taking 3-66 in his 20 overs. Kemar Roach and fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka raises security concerns over England Test series amid UK riots

South Africa had started the day on 45-1 after rain meant only 15 overs of play was possible on Day 1 on Wednesday.

West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England, with two of those tests ending within three days.

The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.

Related Topics

South Africa /

West Indies /

Temba Bavuma /

Tony de Zorzi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sterling Neeraj overshadowed by magnificent Arshad
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat disqualification hearing, CAS verdict live updates: Result on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk retires after winning bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies
    AP
  2. SA vs WI, 1st Test: South Africa reach 45-1 against West Indies before rain on day one
    Reuters
  3. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint
    AFP
  5. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down at end of season
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sterling Neeraj overshadowed by magnificent Arshad
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies
    AP
  3. Vinesh Phogat disqualification hearing, CAS verdict live updates: Result on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk retires after winning bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 14 Live: USA on top of standings; India 64th after Neeraj Chopra wins silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment