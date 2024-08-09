India to play two-day pink-ball match against Australian Prime Minister XI ahead of Adelaide Test

India will play an additional fixture during its tour of Australia at the end of the year following confirmation of a two-day day-night match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

The match will take place at Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital on November 30 and December 1 and will fall in between the first and second Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

This contest will provide India with some match practice against the pink ball and under lights ahead of the second Test of the series in Adelaide that will be played under the same conditions.

This will be India’s fourth encounter with the Prime Minister’s XI and the first in 20 years.

The 2024 Prime Minister’s XI match will be a celebration of Australia and India’s long-running cricket ties that underpin the broader bilateral economic, cultural and community links while adding to the enormous excitement surrounding the tour.

The last time the Prime Minister’s XI faced India in 2004, Steve Waugh captained the hosts which included current men’s national coach Andrew McDonald against an Indian side led by Rahul Dravid.