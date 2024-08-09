MagazineBuy Print

India to play two-day pink-ball match against Australian Prime Minister XI ahead of Adelaide Test

The day-night match will take place at Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital on November 30 and December 1 and will fall in between the first and second Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 09:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India will play an additional fixture during its tour of Australia at the end of the year following confirmation of a two-day day-night match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

The match will take place at Manuka Oval in the nation’s capital on November 30 and December 1 and will fall in between the first and second Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

This contest will provide India with some match practice against the pink ball and under lights ahead of the second Test of the series in Adelaide that will be played under the same conditions.

This will be India’s fourth encounter with the Prime Minister’s XI and the first in 20 years.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma hints India would consider personnel changes across formats to stay competitive following ODI series loss

The 2024 Prime Minister’s XI match will be a celebration of Australia and India’s long-running cricket ties that underpin the broader bilateral economic, cultural and community links while adding to the enormous excitement surrounding the tour.

The last time the Prime Minister’s XI faced India in 2004, Steve Waugh captained the hosts which included current men’s national coach Andrew McDonald against an Indian side led by Rahul Dravid.

Australia v India Test schedule:
First Test:
November 22-26, Perth
Second Test:
December 6-10, Adelaide (d/n)
Third Test:
December 14-18, Brisbane
Fourth Test:
December 26-30, Melbourne
Fifth Test:
January 3-7, 2025, Sydney
Tour match:
Prime Minister’s XI v India, November 30 - December 1, Canberra (d/n)

