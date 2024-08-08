PCB appoints Tim Nielsen as red-ball high-performance coach

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former Australia first-class player Tim Nielsen as the new red-ball high-performance coach to kick-start the rebuilding process of the side, which is going through a turbulent period.

The move comes on the heels of former Australian pace bowler Jason Gillespie being appointed the red-ball head coach.

A source in the PCB confirmed that Nielsen, who has coached the Australian team for four years, was recommended by Gillespie as both have worked at the South Australian cricket academy.

The PCB said the move aims to bolster the team’s preparation ahead of their upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

PCB added that Nielsen had already joined Gillespie’s support staff and the duo will monitor the Pakistan training camp ahead of the series against Bangladesh.

The training camp will commence on August 11.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a two-Test series with the first match scheduled in Rawalpindi from August 21 to 25. The second Test will take place in Karachi from August 30 to September 3.

The PCB has kept former Test player Azhar Mahmood as the assistant coach to Gillespie and white-ball coach Gary Kirsten.