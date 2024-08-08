After Karnataka stint, PV Shashikanth joins Tripura as head coach

Karnataka’s seasoned coach P.V. Shashikanth, who was at the helm of the senior men’s team for the last couple of years, has moved on to Tripura as its head coach for the upcoming domestic season.

Confirming the development, Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Jayanta Dey said, “We have roped in Shashikanth as the head coach. We shortlisted a few candidates and he was best fit for the job…”

Shashikanth was at the helm in 2017-18 before moving to Mizoram. However, he returned to Karnataka in 2022 and guided the team to the Ranji Trophy semifinal. In the 2023-24 season, it lost to Vidarbha in the quarterfinal.

However, this time around, he is looking forward to the new challenge. “As a professional coach, your job is to get the best out of the players and I always believe in having a positive approach and I would like to instil that self-belief among the players in Tripura and together we will thrive for success,” Shashikanth told Sportstar.

Having worked with several cricketers in his long career, the 58-year-old believes that with the right balance, Tripura can be a force to reckon with. With Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee shifting to Bengal, the TCA has roped in Mandeep Singh and Jiwanjot Singh as the professional players and is also looking out for a specialist wicketkeeper-batter.

“Look at the way the Sri Lankan team won the ODI series against India. On paper, they were no match to the Indian team, but they backed themselves and went on to create history. So, in cricket, you need to rally around and keep the balance right and if we can do that, Tripura can be a force to reckon with,” Shashikanth said.

Connor Williams to continue as Manipur coach

Meanwhile, former Baroda cricketer and erstwhile chairman of the national junior selection committee, Connor Williams is set to continue as the head coach of Manipur senior men’s team.

While a formal announcement is expected in a few days, sources have confirmed to Sportstar that the 51-year-old will be re-appointed for another season.