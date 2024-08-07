Former Andhra captain Vinay Kumar looks forward to writing a new chapter as USA assistant coach

For former Andhra Ranji cricketer Vincent Vinay Kumar, it is a “rare opportunity” to work as an understudy to ex-Australian cricketer Stuart Law when the two mentor the United States of America seniors cricket team on its tour to Holland this week.

“I feel elated to get this opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff along with Stuart Law for the US team. It will be different because the US team after the World Cup had shown signs of proving they can beat good sides,” said the 54-year-old Vincent, who was earlier a batting consultant of the USA which trained in Bengaluru ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier play-offs in Namibia.

“ I will be playing a good part to ensure their mindset is right to believe they can repeat beating big sides and be more consistent in performing at this stage,” Vincent told Sportstar.

“Cricket in the US is improving as there are more matches scheduled for all age groups and they are playing more series of matches in the senior level,” he said.

ALSO READ: PAK vs BAN - Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen retained in Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series

“In Holland, the US team will play in the ICC World Cup League 2 and tri-series in which USA, Netherlands and Canada teams are participating,” Vincent said.

Only last season, Vincent was in the South Zone team in the Cooch Behar Trophy when the team narrowly lost in the final.

On the US squad, the cricket coach said a few changes were made to the World Cup team and some youngsters have been given a chance to prove themselves.

“Yes, the World Cup tournament had a lot of impact on the team and the team now understands the importance of consistency in performing and most of the people in the US are following its progress,” Vincent said.

“My main job will be to instil in them a proper mindset to think that they can perform at the higher level against good sides and show the right attitude with the knowledge I have and also pick up positives from experienced Stuart Law,” he concluded.