Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for five years for match-fixing

Afghanistan international Ihsanullah Jannat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC’s anti-corruption code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.
“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match,” the ACB said in a statement.
“In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.”
Jannat is the younger brother of former Afghanistan cricket captain Nawroz Mangal.
The ACB’s anti-corruption unit is also investigating three other players for involvement in match-fixing. “Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt,” the ACB said.
Jannat scored 72 runs in four games for Shamshad Eagles at the KPL as his team finished last in the six-team event with only one win in five matches.
Jannat, 26, played three test matches and 16 ODIs. He also featured in a T20 international against Zimbabwe in 2022 which was his last international appearance for Afghanistan.
