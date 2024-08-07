MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for five years for match-fixing

The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC’s anti-corruption code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 14:04 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Afghanistan international Ihsanullah Jannat has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for match-fixing, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ACB said that batter Jannat breached ICC’s anti-corruption code during the second season of the Kabul Premier League this year.

“Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match,” the ACB said in a statement.

“In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities.”

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners in focus as Sri Lanka aims first one-day series win against India in 27 years

Jannat is the younger brother of former Afghanistan cricket captain Nawroz Mangal.

The ACB’s anti-corruption unit is also investigating three other players for involvement in match-fixing. “Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt,” the ACB said.

Jannat scored 72 runs in four games for Shamshad Eagles at the KPL as his team finished last in the six-team event with only one win in five matches.

Jannat, 26, played three test matches and 16 ODIs. He also featured in a T20 international against Zimbabwe in 2022 which was his last international appearance for Afghanistan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

ODI /

T20

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification; Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana trails after third game; Indian women’s team in action vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka opts to bat vs India; Pant, Riyan Parag in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for five years for match-fixing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for five years for match-fixing
    AP
  2. SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka opts to bat vs India; Pant, Riyan Parag in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. SL vs IND: Indian batters trying to find way, make tactical changes against spin, says Sundar ahead of 3rd ODI 
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. SL vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification; Jyothi Yarraji in 100m hurdles heats
    Team Sportstar
  2. Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana trails after third game; Indian women’s team in action vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris 2024 Olympics: Live reactions from PM Modi, Sakshi Malik, P V Sindhu and others
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka opts to bat vs India; Pant, Riyan Parag in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan cricketer Ihsanullah Jannat banned for five years for match-fixing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment