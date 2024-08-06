MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season

Aparajith said that he’s spoken with both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and only the final official formality of signing the contract remains to be done.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 21:32 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
FILE PHOTO: B Aparajith was not included in the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad last season.
FILE PHOTO: B Aparajith was not included in the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad last season. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: B Aparajith was not included in the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad last season. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Baba Aparajith on Tuesday confirmed that he’ll be representing Kerala in the upcoming domestic season.

Aparajith said that he’s spoken with both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and only the final official formality of signing the contract remains to be done.

“I was approached and the talks began around mid-June. I also took my time to decide. I thought about my role with the Kerala team, what the challenges will be, how I’ll be able to contribute. I wanted to play all three formats. That was an important consideration. So, when I made the decision and informed TNCA, they were also kind enough and said it’s okay for me to make the switch,” he said over phone.

He said he’s excited for the new challenge and expressed his gratitude for TNCA.

“I think Kerala has been doing well. They are also coming up, have been growing year after year. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the association (KCA). For me as an individual, it’ll be a different challenge. I’m excited for the new challenge. I’m really excited to have a good season. I know all the players very well. I’ve played a lot with all of them. Be it players or officials, I have a good rapport with all of them.

“My big thanks for TNCA because they’ve supported me a lot for my growth and development. So, I must be very thankful for them. I will always have a special feeling for Tamil Nadu. I’ve captained the state side during my U-13 and U-15 days, have captained in the Ranji Trophy, and have played more than 250 domestic matches in all three formats. Even when I played for India U-19, I represented Tamil Nadu. Everything was through the association (TNCA). So, I’ll have a special bond and feeling.”

Aparajith was not included in the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad last season.

Kerala coach Venkataramana, who had suggested Aparajith to KCA and then approached the player, said that his thinking was that Aparajith would be able to play all three formats for Kerala and could potentially lead the side in Sanju Samson’s absence.

Also read | Punjab offers Wasim Jaffer role of senior men’s team head coach ahead of domestic season

“The discussion was that Jalaj (Saxena) was getting old. They were looking for fresh legs. I suggested that Aparajith can replace him. They were looking at Hanuma Vihari then. I spoke with Hanuma and he said that he’s going to Madhya Pradesh (MP).

“Then, I really pressed hard on Aparajith, because he’s not playing all the three formats here (with TN). If he comes out, he’ll play all the three formats there and it’ll be useful for Kerala. That was my intention. So, I put his name forward.

“Sanju was also very happy with that suggestion. Then, the KCA management decided to speak and close the deal with him.

“I projected him saying that if Sanju is not available, they’ll have a very potential candidate to lead the side. I don’t know if they’ll give him the captaincy in his first year itself. But I projected him like that. I said that he’s done it for Tamil Nadu and so it’ll be very useful for them. They were very convinced with what I suggested,” he said over phone.

Venkataramana also confirmed that he’ll not continue as Kerala coach for the upcoming season due to family commitments.

Related stories

Related Topics

Baba Aparajith /

Kerala Cricket Association /

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal hockey: Amit Rohidas suspended as Indian men take on Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Jokic leads Serbia to overtime win over Australia and into last four
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. SL vs IND: Indian batters trying to find way, make tactical changes against spin, says Sundar ahead of 3rd ODI 
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. SL vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners in focus as Sri Lanka aims first one-day series win against India in 27 years
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Dinesh Karthik joins Paarl Royals; becomes first Indian player in SA20
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal hockey: Amit Rohidas suspended as Indian men take on Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Jokic leads Serbia to overtime win over Australia and into last four
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment