Baba Aparajith set to play for Kerala in upcoming domestic season

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Baba Aparajith on Tuesday confirmed that he’ll be representing Kerala in the upcoming domestic season.

Aparajith said that he’s spoken with both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and only the final official formality of signing the contract remains to be done.

“I was approached and the talks began around mid-June. I also took my time to decide. I thought about my role with the Kerala team, what the challenges will be, how I’ll be able to contribute. I wanted to play all three formats. That was an important consideration. So, when I made the decision and informed TNCA, they were also kind enough and said it’s okay for me to make the switch,” he said over phone.

He said he’s excited for the new challenge and expressed his gratitude for TNCA.

“I think Kerala has been doing well. They are also coming up, have been growing year after year. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the association (KCA). For me as an individual, it’ll be a different challenge. I’m excited for the new challenge. I’m really excited to have a good season. I know all the players very well. I’ve played a lot with all of them. Be it players or officials, I have a good rapport with all of them.

“My big thanks for TNCA because they’ve supported me a lot for my growth and development. So, I must be very thankful for them. I will always have a special feeling for Tamil Nadu. I’ve captained the state side during my U-13 and U-15 days, have captained in the Ranji Trophy, and have played more than 250 domestic matches in all three formats. Even when I played for India U-19, I represented Tamil Nadu. Everything was through the association (TNCA). So, I’ll have a special bond and feeling.”

Aparajith was not included in the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy squad last season.

Kerala coach Venkataramana, who had suggested Aparajith to KCA and then approached the player, said that his thinking was that Aparajith would be able to play all three formats for Kerala and could potentially lead the side in Sanju Samson’s absence.

“The discussion was that Jalaj (Saxena) was getting old. They were looking for fresh legs. I suggested that Aparajith can replace him. They were looking at Hanuma Vihari then. I spoke with Hanuma and he said that he’s going to Madhya Pradesh (MP).

“Then, I really pressed hard on Aparajith, because he’s not playing all the three formats here (with TN). If he comes out, he’ll play all the three formats there and it’ll be useful for Kerala. That was my intention. So, I put his name forward.

“Sanju was also very happy with that suggestion. Then, the KCA management decided to speak and close the deal with him.

“I projected him saying that if Sanju is not available, they’ll have a very potential candidate to lead the side. I don’t know if they’ll give him the captaincy in his first year itself. But I projected him like that. I said that he’s done it for Tamil Nadu and so it’ll be very useful for them. They were very convinced with what I suggested,” he said over phone.

Venkataramana also confirmed that he’ll not continue as Kerala coach for the upcoming season due to family commitments.