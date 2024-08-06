MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND: Indian batters trying to find way, make tactical changes against spin, says Sundar ahead of 3rd ODI 

With India trailing 1-0, the Men in Blue must win Wednesday’s encounter to level the series, and the 24-year-old feels the decider gives the team a chance to show character under pressure. 

Published : Aug 06, 2024 21:19 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Washington Sundar revealed that the batters are working on their weakness against spin with head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Washington Sundar revealed that the batters are working on their weakness against spin with head coach Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: AP
Washington Sundar revealed that the batters are working on their weakness against spin with head coach Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: AP

India all-rounder Washington Sundar revealed that the batters are working on their weakness against spin with head coach Gautam Gambhir and trying to adapt ahead of the final one-day international against Sri Lanka.

“Obviously, there have been a lot of inputs from him, and he was a high-quality player of spin,” said Washington. “That’s one of the reasons we came here today to practise, to try to find a way and make small changes tactically.”

“We are quality players of spin. We have always played on these kinds of pitches, even at home in Tests and domestic cricket. We know many of our players have done well in the middle-order, especially batting against spin. So it is just a matter of finding a way in their own (style) and trying to get the job done,” he added.

With India trailing 1-0, the Men in Blue must win Wednesday’s encounter to level the series, and the 24-year-old feels the decider gives the team a chance to show character under pressure. 

Preview | Spinners in focus as Sri Lanka aims first one-day series win against India in 27 years

“We must put our hands up and win those critical situations. With big tournaments coming up, we will be in such situations. It’s important to find ways to see what we can do to win those critical situations in similar conditions against quality spin attacks.”

“We are prepared for tomorrow’s game. We are looking to get the job done and be on top of our game in all aspects.”

The off-spinner also agreed that India let the Sri Lankan lower-order off the hook in the first two games. 

“We would have loved to get them around 200 or less than that, especially with the kind of situation we had them in. Whatever we have done in this series so far, we will take that as learning and try to move ahead in all aspects of the game and win tomorrow,” said Washington.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

India /

Washington Sundar /

Gautam Gambhir

