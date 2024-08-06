MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint

Former England all-rounder Flintoff returned to cricket last year after a horrific car crash while he was filming for the BBC’s Top Gear television programme at the end of 2022.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 11:03 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
infoIcon

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Andrew Flintoff wants to stay involved with cricket coaching following his stint this season with the Northern Superchargers in the English domestic game’s Hundred competition.

Former England all-rounder Flintoff returned to cricket last year after a horrific car crash while he was filming for the BBC’s Top Gear television programme at the end of 2022.

He became involved with the England white-ball set-up, leading to speculation he could replace the recently sacked Matthew Mott as head coach of the limited-overs teams.

Having filmed the second series ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’ series, where he introduces young people to the sport, the 46-year-old told Britain’s PA news agency, “I always wanted to do something in cricket and I was never quite sure what it was.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down at end of season

“I have dabbled a little bit, I’ve done a bit of commentary, which I didn’t particularly like and it’s not really me. I have always had an ambition to coach but I’m not quite sure my route to doing that, or who I’d coach and let’s be honest, who’d have me? I’ve always wanted to get back. I probably shouldn’t say it in this room, but I fell into the TV trap didn’t I? I was doing TV for this, that and the other,” he said.

“Now moving forward, obviously I would love to do more coaching. I don’t know in what entity or where. I am quite open-minded about it all and then a little bit of TV as well, carrying on with this. It has been a nice shift and this has been the perfect introduction back into it, into coaching and cricket,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrew Flintoff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
    Reuters
  2. Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sunisa Lee credits doctors and team for lifting her to Games glory
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Men’s Volleyball: Poland ends 20-year quarters jinx to advance, France mounts epic comeback
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United’s Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint
    AFP
  2. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down at end of season
    PTI
  3. SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar has a big heart when it comes to leadership, says Washington
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test, Day 3: Zimbabwe poised to win one-off test in Belfast after Ireland slumps to 33-5
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
    Reuters
  2. Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sunisa Lee credits doctors and team for lifting her to Games glory
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Men’s Volleyball: Poland ends 20-year quarters jinx to advance, France mounts epic comeback
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United’s Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment