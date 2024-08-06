Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint

Andrew Flintoff wants to stay involved with cricket coaching following his stint this season with the Northern Superchargers in the English domestic game’s Hundred competition.

Former England all-rounder Flintoff returned to cricket last year after a horrific car crash while he was filming for the BBC’s Top Gear television programme at the end of 2022.

He became involved with the England white-ball set-up, leading to speculation he could replace the recently sacked Matthew Mott as head coach of the limited-overs teams.

Having filmed the second series ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’ series, where he introduces young people to the sport, the 46-year-old told Britain’s PA news agency, “I always wanted to do something in cricket and I was never quite sure what it was.

“I have dabbled a little bit, I’ve done a bit of commentary, which I didn’t particularly like and it’s not really me. I have always had an ambition to coach but I’m not quite sure my route to doing that, or who I’d coach and let’s be honest, who’d have me? I’ve always wanted to get back. I probably shouldn’t say it in this room, but I fell into the TV trap didn’t I? I was doing TV for this, that and the other,” he said.

“Now moving forward, obviously I would love to do more coaching. I don’t know in what entity or where. I am quite open-minded about it all and then a little bit of TV as well, carrying on with this. It has been a nice shift and this has been the perfect introduction back into it, into coaching and cricket,” he concluded.