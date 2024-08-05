MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka to tour England for three Tests in August-September

The 1st Test will be from August 21 in Manchester, with the 2nd at Lord’s from August 29. The final will be from September 6 at the Oval, it said.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 21:30 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: England has travalled to Sri Lanka twice: in 2018 and 2021. While Sri Lanka last played a Test series in England in 2016. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka will tour England in August and September for a three-match Test series, the cricket board announced Monday.

The 1st Test will be from August 21 in Manchester, with the 2nd at Lord’s from August 29. The final will be from September 6 at the Oval, it said.

The tour is part of the ICC World Test Championship, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Sri Lanka was last in England for a Test series after a three-match tournament, which the host won 2-0 in 2016.

Since then, England has toured Sri Lanka twice in 2018 for a three-match series, and in 2021 played two matches. England won all five games.

