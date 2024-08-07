MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL: Riyan Parag makes his ODI debut for India

Parag is now the first male cricketer from Assam to make an ODI debut for India.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 14:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Riyan Parag is the 256th ODI cap for India. 
Riyan Parag is the 256th ODI cap for India.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Riyan Parag is the 256th ODI cap for India.  | Photo Credit: PTI

All-rounder Riyan Parag is making his one-day international (ODI) debut for India against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Parag is now the 256th ODI cap for India. He received his cap from Virat Kohli.

Parag is now the first male cricketer from Assam to make an ODI debut for India.

The 22-year-old came in place of Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for third ODI as the Rohit Sharma and Co. look to avoid a series defeat in the final game of the three-match series.

Follow | IND vs SL live 3rd ODI

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

