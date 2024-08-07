MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal

Indian women’s table tennis team lost to Germany 1-3 in the quarterfinal of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 16:02 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Archana Kamath in action.
Archana Kamath in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Archana Kamath in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India bowed out of the women’s team event after losing 3-2 to a superior Germany in the quarterfinals of the Olympics at the South Paris Arena’s table tennis venue here on Wednesday.

The 11th-ranked India, which qualified in the team event for the first time and creditably reached the last eight, could not match the Germans’ well-planned and controlled performance.

The doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath could not offer much resistance against Yuan Wan-Xiaona Shan in the first game. The two combined better to play some fine shots and benefitted from the Germans’ errors to make it 1-1.

The Indians led 9-6 in the third game when Wan hit it out, but Sreeja-Archana could not gather two more points and saw the Germans regain their lead.

The Germans’ cross court shots put them ahead and helped them seize initiative.

READ | Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: Timo Boll retires after Germany’s elimination by Sweden, Japan advances

In the first singles encounter, 25th-ranked Manika Batra went 1-0 up as World No. 100 Annett Kaufmann made some mistakes. But Annette bounced back to have six game points secure the next as Manika made several errors.

The 18-year-old German southpaw raised her game and played excellent shots to tame Manika in the next two.

Archana’s cool-headed approach under pressure and a win over 40th-ranked Shan kept India in the competition. As Shan spoiled three game points, the Indian showed her resolve to and employed variation to claim the first game, lasting 15 minutes, 19-17.

Archana, ranked 123 rd, lost momentum in the second game, but dominated again by getting engaged in some rallies and executing flat shots in the next two to bridge the gap.

Annette was too good for 22 nd-ranked Sreeja, who had earlier had troubles in handling a left-hander against Romania. The tiny Indian found Annette’s sharp shots from unpredictable angles difficult to handle and lost in 23 minutes.

On her loss to a lower-ranked player, Manika said Annette played better. “I was getting confused. She played really well today. She was well prepared.

“My aim was to reach the semis in both teams and singles. But it was a good run. It was my third Olympics. I’ve learned new things. It was a great experience with the team. We gave our best for our country,” said Manika.

The results: Germany bt India 3-1 (Yuan Wan-Xiaona Shan bt Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, 11-6; Annett Kaufmann bt Manika Batra 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; Xiaona Shan lost to Archana Kamath 17-19, 11-1, 5-11, 9-11; Annett Kaufmann bt Sreeja Akula 11-6, 11-7, 11-7).

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Table Tennis /

Manika Batra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Avishka, Kusal take Sri Lanka to 248/7 vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualified: What are the weight cut rules for wrestling in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn gets swift start to 100m hurdles defence
    Reuters
  4. India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, head-to head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: After finishing fourth in 1500m, Ingebrigtsen makes 5000m final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: Avishka, Kusal take Sri Lanka to 248/7 vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 7, Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling final; Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat disqualified: What are the weight cut rules for wrestling in Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment