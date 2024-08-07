PAK vs BAN: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen retained in Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series

Pakistan on Wednesday dropped its plans to conduct a “major surgery” on the national team as it included senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The trio was under the scanner, failing to perform in the T20 World Cup Cup in June, where Pakistan was eliminated in the opening round.

After defeats to the USA and India, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi told the media that a “major surgery” was required now in the team, and later reports emerged about some players misbehaving during the tournament.

Acting on the advice of foreign head coaches Jason Gillispie and Gary Kirsten, the PCB decided to move on from the World Cup with no action against players.

The PCB, however, has retained Shan Masood as the red-ball skipper, while Saud Shakeel has been announced as his deputy, replacing Shaheen, who was made the vice-captain for the last Test tour of Australia.

The Test squad includes two uncapped players -- Mohammad Huraira and Kamran Ghulam.

Ghulam was included in the Pakistan Test squad last year but didn’t make his debut, whereas pacer Mohammad Ali has also been recalled after playing just Two Tests against England in 2022.

Of the 17 players picked for Pakistan’s opening Test series of the 2024-25 season, 13 players were involved in their last series against Australia in December-January 2023-24.

Selectors said Huraira, Ghulam and Mohammad Ali have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as for Pakistan Shaheens, while Naseem Shah is back in the red-ball format after recovering from an injury.

The players dropped from the last Test series that Pakistan played in Australia are opener Imam ul Haq, spinners Noman Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Sajid Khan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and pacer Hasan Ali -- while Mohammad Waseem junior is injured.

The selectors have also included all-rounder Aamir Jamal in the Test squad, provided he clears fitness tests.

Pakistan will play two Tests against Bangladesh from August 21 as part of the ICC Test Championship schedule.

The national team would be playing nine Tests, 14 T20 Internationals and 17 ODIs this season at home and away.

The selectors also announced the Pakistan Shaheens squad for a series this month against the Bangladesh A side.