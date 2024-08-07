MagazineBuy Print

Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani, Sarvesh Kushare fail to make final; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage

Athletics Live Updates, Paris Olympics 2024: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the athletics events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 07, 2024 14:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the athletics events on Day 12, Wednesday, August 7 at Paris 2024.

  • August 07, 2024 14:43
    Annu Rani fails to make the final

    The Indian gets distances of 55.81m, 53.22m, and 53.55m in her three attempts. That ranks her 15th out of 16 throwers in Group B.

  • August 07, 2024 14:30
    Sarvesh Kushare ends with a clearance of 2.15

    The Indian fails to clear the 2.20m height on the third try as well. Kushare is all out of the final.

  • August 07, 2024 14:20
    Sarvesh Kushare in men’s high jump qualification

    Sarvesh clears the first height of 2.15m on the first attempt. 

    He has, however, failed to make the jump twice on 2.20m. His final chance coming up soon.

  • August 07, 2024 14:16
    Annu Rani - 1st attempt

    Annu Rani lands the javelin at 55.81m on the first attempt. She is 10th as things stand. 

    She needs to hit the automatic mark of 62.00m or make the top 12 to reach the final.

  • August 07, 2024 14:13
    Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in her heat

    A timing of 13.16 seconds for the Indian which sees her cross the finish line in seventh place. She will move to the repechage rounds now.

  • August 07, 2024 14:05
    Indians in action

    13:35 - Athletics - Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

    13:45 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji

    13:55 - Athletics - Women’s Javeline Throw - Annu Rani

    22:45 - Athletics - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel

    01:13 (August 8) - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

