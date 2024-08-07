Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani, Sarvesh Kushare fail to make final; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage

- August 07, 2024 14:43Annu Rani fails to make the final
The Indian gets distances of 55.81m, 53.22m, and 53.55m in her three attempts. That ranks her 15th out of 16 throwers in Group B.
- August 07, 2024 14:30Sarvesh Kushare ends with a clearance of 2.15
The Indian fails to clear the 2.20m height on the third try as well. Kushare is all out of the final.
- August 07, 2024 14:20Sarvesh Kushare in men’s high jump qualification
Sarvesh clears the first height of 2.15m on the first attempt.
He has, however, failed to make the jump twice on 2.20m. His final chance coming up soon.
- August 07, 2024 14:16Annu Rani - 1st attempt
Annu Rani lands the javelin at 55.81m on the first attempt. She is 10th as things stand.
She needs to hit the automatic mark of 62.00m or make the top 12 to reach the final.
- August 07, 2024 14:13Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in her heat
A timing of 13.16 seconds for the Indian which sees her cross the finish line in seventh place. She will move to the repechage rounds now.
- August 07, 2024 14:05Indians in action
13:35 - Athletics - Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
13:45 - Athletics - Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji
13:55 - Athletics - Women’s Javeline Throw - Annu Rani
22:45 - Athletics - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel
01:13 (August 8) - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable
Latest on Sportstar
- Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika loses; Indian women’s team 0-2 vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates
- Wrestling LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from 50kg gold medal bout; Antim Panghal takes on Zeynep Yetgil at 3:15 PM
- SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 18/0 (3); Nissanka, Avishka open the innings vs India
- ‘She spent the entire night running and using the sauna’ - The inside story of how Vinesh Phogat tried to cut the last 100 grams
- Athletics Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12: Annu Rani, Sarvesh Kushare fail to make final; Jyothi Yarraji ends 7th in 100m hurdles heat, to contest in repechage
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE