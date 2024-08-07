Table Tennis Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika loses; Indian women’s team 0-2 vs Germany in quarterfinal- match updates

- August 07, 2024 14:5313-14
Third game point for the German, but she misses thanks to Archana’s variation and shot placement.
- August 07, 2024 14:5213-12
A relatively short rally ends with Kamath sending yet another one near the edge of the table.
- August 07, 2024 14:5112-12
Both players are not backing down.
- August 07, 2024 14:5011-10
Two game points for Shan and both squandered. Archana manages to send to the end of the table. She wins three points in a row and gets her first game point.
- August 07, 2024 14:478-8
Aggressive approach by both players leads to both players exchanging points.
- August 07, 2024 14:467-6
San hits one onto Archana’s body rendering her unable to defend it.
- August 07, 2024 14:467-5
The long rally ends with Shan having the last laugh.
- August 07, 2024 14:457-4
A three point lead by Archana.
- August 07, 2024 14:455-4
Archana exerts urgency which results in the ball hitting the net.
- August 07, 2024 14:443-3
Archana switches from backhand to forehand in a flash as Shan is unable to dive and reach the ball which is sent to the other side.
- August 07, 2024 14:43Game 1: 0-3
Shan takes an early advantage.
- August 07, 2024 14:42Match 3
Archana to play Shan.
- August 07, 2024 14:41Manika loses game four 5-11
Manika loses to Kaufmann in four games.
- August 07, 2024 14:385-9
Manika finally gets a point.
- August 07, 2024 14:374-6
Kaufmann plays around the net and edges the table, making it unable to play for Manika.
- August 07, 2024 14:35Game 4: 3-3
Manika manages to restore parity.
- August 07, 2024 14:327-11 Manika loses
Manika trails 1-2 after losing the third match.
- August 07, 2024 14:326-9
Manika loses the rally after Kaufmann sends the Indian between the corners of the table.
- August 07, 2024 14:316-7
Time out called for India after the German takes the lead.
- August 07, 2024 14:296-5
Manika attempts a comeback, but Kaufmann’s down the line backhand supersedes Manika’s.
- August 07, 2024 14:27Game three: 0-3
Kaufmann takes the early lead.
- August 07, 2024 14:255-11
First game leads to German victory.
- August 07, 2024 14:244-10
Six game points for Kaufmann as Manika errs continuously.
- August 07, 2024 14:212-2
Kaufmann’s instant change from backhand to forehand and a net hit down the line shot leaves Manika unable to receive it.
- August 07, 2024 14:20Game one- 1-1
Kaufmann’s backhand is unsuccessful.
- August 07, 2024 14:1911-8 game one
A diagonal backhand by Kaufmann sends the ball wide off the table.
- August 07, 2024 14:179-6
Counter topspin by Manika against the left-handed Kaufmann.
- August 07, 2024 14:167-4
Kaufmann lifts the ball up to hit but sends one outside instead.
- August 07, 2024 14:15GAME ONE 4-2
Manika takes an early lead but the backhand topspin leads to Kaufmann taking the point.
- August 07, 2024 14:13Match 2
Manika Batra will play the next match for India against the 18-year-old Annette Kaufmann.
- August 07, 2024 14:11Match 1
Match one ends with India losing 1-3 against the German duo.
- August 07, 2024 14:086-11 Game four Germans win
The cross court smashes sent by the Germans prove effective as the Indians have to stand away from the table to hit the ball. Sreeja fails to make it count.
- August 07, 2024 14:064-8
Sreeja misses the ball and India trails by four points.
- August 07, 2024 14:052-6
Archana’s straight shot meant to hit the corner of the table goes wide.
- August 07, 2024 14:03Game 4: 0-2
Germany takes advantage and dominate the proceedings.
- August 07, 2024 14:0010-12 Game three
Germans take a 2-1 lead after game three.
- August 07, 2024 14:0010-10
Cross court rally leads to Sreeja almost slipping to fail on receive.
- August 07, 2024 13:579-8
India calls for a timeout as the Germans close gap.
- August 07, 2024 13:569-6
Wan sends one out after reaching for the ball near the net.
- August 07, 2024 13:556-5
A fast paced rally with the players standing far out leads to Germany sending one out.
- August 07, 2024 13:535-4
Sreeja sends one out as the Germans close the gap.
- August 07, 2024 13:52Game 3: 4-1
India takes an early, a bit surprising due to the way the two played in the first two games.
- August 07, 2024 13:5011-8 INDIA equalises
Two game points defended by the Germans. Sreeja-Archana equalise.
- August 07, 2024 13:4810-6
Wan errs off an Indian serve.
- August 07, 2024 13:467-5
Sreeja, who dives forward to reach the ball is unable to hit as needed as it falls out.
- August 07, 2024 13:455-4
Sreeja hits a backhand and the Germans fail to retrieve it well, as the ball falls off wide.
- August 07, 2024 13:443-3
Sreeja manages to get one near the far end of the table, leaving it hard for Wan.
- August 07, 2024 13:43GAME TWO: 0-2
Seems like a repeat of the first game. The Indians are unable to cope up with the German pace.
- August 07, 2024 13:415-11 Sreeja-Archana trails after game one
The German duo dominate in the first game against the Indians.
- August 07, 2024 13:404-7
Wan puts one across the table and the Indians are left hapless.
- August 07, 2024 13:384-5
Indians close gap with just a point lead.
- August 07, 2024 13:382-5
Archana picks one from under the table and the Germans are unable to retrieve it well.
- August 07, 2024 13:371-5
Wan’s shot changes the ball rotation and Sreeja sends one out.
- August 07, 2024 13:361-4
With Sreeja serving, India finally win a point.
- August 07, 2024 13:36GAME ONE 0-3
Germans take the early lead as the Indian duo falter.
- August 07, 2024 13:34Both the teams warm up
Sreeja and Archana take on Yuan and Shan.
- August 07, 2024 13:27MATCH 3
Archana Kamath will be up against Shan Xiaona.
- August 07, 2024 13:14MATCH 2
Manika Batra will take on Germany’s Annett Kaufmann.
- August 07, 2024 13:13MATCH 1
Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will face Yuan Wan and Shan Xiaona of Germany
- August 07, 2024 13:08Women’s team world ranking
India- 11
Germany- 5
- August 07, 2024 12:49India vs Germany quarterfinal
India will take on Germany in the women’s team quarterfinal at 1:30 pm IST.
- August 07, 2024 12:42How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Indian women’s team vs Germany Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis quarterfinal match?
The live telecast of the Indian women’s team vs Germany Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis quarterfinal will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India on August 7 on 1:30 AM IST.
