Shreyas Iyer to represent Mumbai in Buchi Babu Tournament match against Jammu and Kashmir

This comes after the BCCI asked the India internationals to feature in domestic tournaments leading up to a packed international season.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 14:08 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer.
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will represent Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament fixture against Jammu and Kashmir in Coimbatore from August 27.

After Surykumar confirmed his participation last week, the Mumbai Cricket Association joint secretary Deepak Patil issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that Iyer will also be available for the game against Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after the BCCI asked the India internationals to feature in domestic tournaments leading up to a packed international season, and it will be an opportunity for both the batters to get into the groove ahead of the Duleep Trophy.

ALSO READ | BCCI set to shift Duleep Trophy opener to Bengaluru

While Iyer is eyeing a spot in India’s Test squad in the series against Bangladesh, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar hasn’t given up on his Test cricket dreams, and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunities. The Mumbai team will be led by Sarfaraz Khan.

