Shreyas Iyer to represent Mumbai in Buchi Babu Tournament match against Jammu and Kashmir

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will represent Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament fixture against Jammu and Kashmir in Coimbatore from August 27.

After Surykumar confirmed his participation last week, the Mumbai Cricket Association joint secretary Deepak Patil issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that Iyer will also be available for the game against Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after the BCCI asked the India internationals to feature in domestic tournaments leading up to a packed international season, and it will be an opportunity for both the batters to get into the groove ahead of the Duleep Trophy.

While Iyer is eyeing a spot in India’s Test squad in the series against Bangladesh, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar hasn’t given up on his Test cricket dreams, and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunities. The Mumbai team will be led by Sarfaraz Khan.