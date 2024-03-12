MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Mumbai sets mammoth target for Vidarbha on day three courtesy of Musheer’s marathon ton

Shams Mulani’s fifty meant Mumbai put on 418 before being bowled out 16 minutes into the extended half hour. The Vidarbha openers scored 10 runs in two overs, meaning the third Ranji title is still 528 runs away.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 18:38 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring century during Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring century during Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring century during Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final match at Wankhede Stadium | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Musheer Khan’s marathon knock – his second hundred in the Ranji Trophy knockouts this season – and his contrasting partnerships with senior pros Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer meant despite Harsh Dubey’s maiden five-wicket haul in First Class cricket, Mumbai sets Vidarbha a gargantuan target of 538 to win the Ranji final.

Musheer effortlessly converted his three-hour overnight grind into a patient innings that lasted six minutes shy of eight hours. Even after he perished on the cusp of tea, Shams Mulani’s fifty meant Mumbai put on 418 before being bowled out 16 minutes into the extended half hour.

The Vidarbha openers scored 10 runs in two overs, meaning a distant dream of lifting the third Ranji title is still 528 runs away.

The highlight of the day was the entertaining association between a patient Musheer (136, 326b, 10x4) and an on-song Shreyas Iyer (95, 11b, 10x4, 3x6) that virtually put an end to Vidarbha’s hope of coming back into the game with the bal

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit to play as wicketkeeper-batter by BCCI

With Mumbai starting the day with an advantage of 260 runs, Vidarbha had to strike early.

But captain Rahane (73, 143b, 5x4, 1x6) was freeflowing while Musheer was batting without any trouble. Forty-one minutes into the day’s play, Dubey beat Rahane with one that turned slightly to kiss the outside edge en route Akshay Wadkar’s gloves. That brought Shreyas in and ever since he lofted Aditya Thakare over long-off for a six, Shreyas was into his elements.

He even negotiated the short-ball ploy employed by Yash Thakur and Umesh Yadav, and tore the spinners apart.

While Shreyas was aggressive, Musheer was defiant – using all his tactics to unsettle bowlers. Musheer blocked any movement – turn for spinners and swing, if any, for pacers – by walking down the pitch and focusing on strike rotation.

Shreyas was starting to feel the pain in his 80s and on 95, committed harakiri to throw away his wicket, holing out Thakare at long-off. But Musheer – who had completed his second hundred and got a reprieve on 114 – continued his sedate knock to bat Vidarbha out of the game.

When Musheer (caught in the slips off the last ball before tea) and Shardul Thakur (bowled with one that turned from middle-and leg into the off-stump off the first ball) were dismissed by Dubey off successive balls, Mumbai was 357 for seven.

Mumbai’s batter Shams Mulani celebrates his half century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha
Mumbai’s batter Shams Mulani celebrates his half century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Mumbai’s batter Shams Mulani celebrates his half century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha | Photo Credit: PTI

Mulani then ensured he raised his 16th First Class fifty and Mumbai crossed the 400-run mark.

The scoreboard:
MUMBAI – 1st innings: 224. VIDARBHA – 1st innings: 105.
MUMBAI – 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Yash Thakur 11, Bhupen Lalwani c sub (Kale) b Dubey 18, Musheer Khan lbw b Dubey 136, Ajinkya Rahane c Wadkar b Dubey 73, Shreyas Iyer c Mokhade b Thakare 95, Hardik Tamore b Yash Thakur 5, Shams Mulani (not out) 50, Shardul Thakur b Dubey 0, Tanush Kotian b Dubey 13, Tushar Deshpande lbw b Mokhade 2, Dhawal Kulkarni c Wadkar b Yash Thakur 0; Extras (b-4, lb-9, nb-1, w-1): 15; Total (All out in 130.2 overs) 418.
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-34, 3-164, 4-332, 5-343, 6-357, 7-357, 8-391, 9-410.
VIDARBHA bowling: Yash Thakur 22.2-4-79-3, Dubey 48-4-144-5, Umesh 25-2-62-0, Thakare 18-5-39-1, Sarvate 7-0-35-0, Karun 3-0-19-0, Taide 2-0-10-0, Mokhade 5-0-17-1.
VIDARBHA – 2nd innings: Atharva Taide (batting) 3, Dhruv Shorey (batting) 7; Total (for no loss, in 2 overs) 10
MUMBAI bowling: Mulani 1-0-4-0, Thakur 1-0-6-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ajinkya Rahane /

Shreyas Iyer /

Shams Mulani /

Musheer Khan /

Mumbai /

Vidarbha /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: Napoli president De Laurentiis could face hefty fine for pushing cameraman ahead of Barcelona clash
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Mumbai sets mammoth target for Vidarbha on day three courtesy of Musheer’s marathon ton
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pavani, Satya win bronze in mixed event at World Shooting Para Sports World Cup
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM, RCB aims to secure playoffs berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Mumbai sets mammoth target for Vidarbha on day three courtesy of Musheer’s marathon ton
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 3: VID 10/0 at Stumps, Musheer hundred helps Mumbai set 538-run target
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: ‘We celebrated Rahane’s fifty like it’s a century,’ says Mumbai’s Mulani
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Rahane, Musheer steer Mumbai closer to win after Mulani, Kotian dismantle Vidarbha batting
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS Day 2, Mumbai vs Vidarbha: MUM 141/2; Musheer, Rahane fifties take Mumbai’s lead to 260 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League: Napoli president De Laurentiis could face hefty fine for pushing cameraman ahead of Barcelona clash
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Mumbai sets mammoth target for Vidarbha on day three courtesy of Musheer’s marathon ton
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pavani, Satya win bronze in mixed event at World Shooting Para Sports World Cup
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM, RCB aims to secure playoffs berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment