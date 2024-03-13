  • 378/5 by Railways against Tripura - 2023/24
  • 372/5 by Saurashtra against UP - 2018/19
  • 371/4 by Assam against Services - 2008/09
  • 360/4 by Rajasthan against Vidarbha - 1989/90
  • 359/4 by UP against Maharshtra - 2021/22