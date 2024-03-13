Vidarbha was asked to chase a mammoth 538 runs by Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 final being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side consolidated on a 119-run advantage in the first innings, and put up 419 runs on the board courtesy of a hundred from Musheer Khan.

If Vidarbha gets to the total, it will be the highest successful run chase in the tournament. The current record belongs to Railways which got to 378 runs against Railways during a group stage match this season. Railways broke the record created by Saurashtra, when it chased 372 runs in 2018 against Uttar Pradesh.

The highest successful chase against the heavyweight Mumbai belongs to Gujarat which managed 313 runs during the 2016/17 season.

Highest run chases in Ranji Trophy