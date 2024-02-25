Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v FCG?

With many of his key players injured, it would not be a surprise if the Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic says a small prayer every time one of his players falls down during a game.

The Blasters takes on FC Goa – a side which is one rung above it in the Indian Super League 2023-24 at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

More than anything, the talk is around the many injured players in the team, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh the latest to join the list, which includes one of the team’s star players, Adrian Luna.

‘INJURIES, STORY OF THE SEASON’

“The injuries...actually for us, that’s the story of the season,” said Vukomanovic on Saturday and admitted that this is the most challenging phase of his tenure in Kochi.

“Now, every day it’s like hoping that we don’t lose anybody (with injuries)...and hope the players stay healthy till the end of the season.”

The Blasters, fifth in the league table after losing its last three matches, has to work hard to regain its winning touch.

“We cannot control our opponent, but we have to get back that fighting spirit, fighting for each other and trying to overcome the opponents like we were doing in December,” added the Blasters coach.