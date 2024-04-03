MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Upbeat Gujarat Titans takes on worried Punjab Kings

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans has been meticulous and efficient without being spectacular, while Punjab Kings desperately needs a victory.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 19:47 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Gujarat Titans players and support staff during a practice session ahead of its match against Punjab Kings.
Gujarat Titans players and support staff during a practice session ahead of its match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans players and support staff during a practice session ahead of its match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

An upbeat Gujarat Titans will take on a worried Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

GT registered a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous match that helped recover from the thrashing against Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS, which started with a victory over Delhi Capitals, is coming off two dispiriting losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Shubman Gill-led home side has been meticulous and efficient without being spectacular. B. Sai Sudharsan had held the batting together, especially at the Modi Stadium where pitches haven’t necessarily been featherbeds. The return to form of David Miller also augurs well as GT looks for a third straight home win.

Among bowlers, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, R. Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmad have impressed. But the jury is still out on whether Umesh Yadav is an adequate replacement for Mohammed Shami.

PBKS, on the other hand, desperately needs a victory. It could have had one if it had not frittered away the chance from a commanding position against LSG. Chasing 200, PBKS was 102 for no loss before being blinded by Mayank Yadav’s searing pace.

ALSO READ | From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank

Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have been among the runs, but haven’t fired collectively. Livingstone suffered a hamstring injury against LSG that hampered his batting, and his fitness will be assessed on matchday morning.

Medium-pacer Harshal Patel has bled 137 runs from 12 overs while tweaker Rahul Chahar has blown hot and cold. Will the in-form Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa make his IPL bow?

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Punjab Kings /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Child of the wind’ Mayank Yadav continues to impress with potential selection for T20 World Cup on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Chilwell ruled out of Man United clash, Gusto back in training
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Upbeat Gujarat Titans takes on worried Punjab Kings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Daisuke hits crossbar, Saul, Cernych goals keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Child of the wind’ Mayank Yadav continues to impress with potential selection for T20 World Cup on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Upbeat Gujarat Titans takes on worried Punjab Kings
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman set to miss at least two matches for CSK
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Russell, Iyer hold key for late flourish after Raghuvanshi falls
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: ‘Child of the wind’ Mayank Yadav continues to impress with potential selection for T20 World Cup on cards
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Chilwell ruled out of Man United clash, Gusto back in training
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Upbeat Gujarat Titans takes on worried Punjab Kings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Daisuke hits crossbar, Saul, Cernych goals keep scores level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment