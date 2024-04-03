MagazineBuy Print

Vettel thinking about F1 return, spoke to Wolff of Mercedes

The retired German driver, now 36, told Sky Sports television on Wednesday that he was “potentially” in the market for a 2025 seat.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 19:50 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo | Photo Credit: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo | Photo Credit: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel said he is thinking about a Formula One comeback and talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others.

The retired German driver, now 36, told Sky Sports television on Wednesday that he was “potentially” in the market for a 2025 seat.

“Potentially I am because I haven’t got a drive, but the question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package,” he said.

“I retired from Formula One not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.”

Vettel won his four titles with Red Bull and retired at the end of 2022 after a final season with Aston Martin, following a six-year stint at Ferrari.

Mercedes have a vacancy for 2025 with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, now 39 but still younger than 42-year-old Fernando Alonso, departing for Ferrari at the end of this year.

The German manufacturer last had a German driver with Nico Rosberg, who retired suddenly after winning the 2016 world championship.

“You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn’t,” said Vettel, who recently tested a Porsche Penske Le Mans hypercar and could debut in that 24 hour race.

Vettel was asked by Sky whether he would be able to resist an opportunity with Mercedes should it be offered.

“I’ve had conversations with him (Wolff), not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well,” he said.

“But I did speak to others as well because I’m still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas together with F1. We’ll see if they will turn out or not.

“So I am staying in touch. I don’t know. It has to be a couple more phone calls and conversations, I guess, to really find out a little bit more. But for sure it’s one of the best seats on the grid.”

