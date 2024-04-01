MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year subject to clearances and approvals by law authorities.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 15:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Liberty Media has announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company Dorna.
FILE PHOTO: Liberty Media has announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company Dorna. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liberty Media has announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company Dorna. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula One’s US-based owner Liberty Media has announced a takeover of MotoGP’s parent company Dorna, MotoGP said in a statement on Monday.

“Liberty Media will acquire approximately 86% of Dorna, with Dorna management retaining approximately 14% of their equity... the transaction reflects an enterprise value for Dorna/MotoGP of €4.2 billion ($4.53 billion) and an equity value of €3.5 billion,” MotoGP added.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP,” Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei said.

“We are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year subject to clearances and approvals by law authorities, MotoGP added.

The takeover could attract regulatory scrutiny. CVC Capital Partners, who sold Formula One to Liberty in 2017, were cleared by the European Commission to buy F1 in 2006 on condition they sold Dorna.

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer ‘in best shape possible’ despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Mirabai Chanu finishes third in group B of IWF World Cup, set to qualify for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024 Highlights: GG-W 152/8 beats UP-W 144/5 by 8 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shabnam Shakil stars as Gujarat Giants beats UP Warriorz in thriller; Deepti Sharma’s heroics in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
  2. Indian F1 contender Kush Maini secures sponsorship deal with TVS Racing
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Wolff puts Verstappen top of Mercedes’ list to replace Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: A ‘Sainz’ational triumph at Australian Grand Prix
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1: Aston Martin accepts Alonso’s Australian GP penalty
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer ‘in best shape possible’ despite back injury concerns
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Mirabai Chanu finishes third in group B of IWF World Cup, set to qualify for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024 Highlights: GG-W 152/8 beats UP-W 144/5 by 8 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Shabnam Shakil stars as Gujarat Giants beats UP Warriorz in thriller; Deepti Sharma’s heroics in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment