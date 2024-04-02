MagazineBuy Print

F1: Key recruit Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining

Sanchez had joined from Ferrari, after spending nearly a year on ‘gardening leave’, in January as technical director for car concept and performance.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 17:18 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car out of pit lane during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
FILE PHOTO: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car out of pit lane during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: SCOTT BARBOUR/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car out of pit lane during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: SCOTT BARBOUR/ AP

Aerodynamicist David Sanchez has left McLaren only three months after joining the Formula One team which had trumpeted him as a major signing in its bid to return to the top.

Former champion McLaren announced the Frenchman’s departure on Tuesday in a statement detailing organisational changes within the team.

Sanchez had joined from Ferrari, after spending nearly a year on ‘gardening leave’, in January as technical director for car concept and performance but McLaren said the position was being streamlined to focus on performance.

Team principal Andrea Stella will assume the role until a permanent replacement is found while Rob Marshall, who joined from Red Bull at the same time as Sanchez, becomes chief designer.

ALSO READ: Wolff puts Verstappen top of Mercedes’ list to replace Hamilton

Neil Houldey takes on the role of technical director for engineering.

“Following thoughtful discussions between David Sanchez and the team leadership, the mutual decision has been taken for David to leave the team,” said Stella of the surprise move.

“Upon our joint reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities and ambitions associated with David’s position did not align with our original expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023.”

McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, is third in the constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

