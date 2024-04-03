Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16 in ATP Marrakech Open

Sumit Nagal lost in three sets against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 of Marrakech Open, an ATP 250 event, in Morocco on Wednesday.

Sonego comeback complete! The Italian defeats Nagal 1-6 6-3 6-4 💪🇮🇹#GrandPrixHassanIIpic.twitter.com/pPBleePiVI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 3, 2024

World No. 95 Nagal, who began his clay season by defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the opening round, took the first set 6-1 against Sonego. However, the fourth-seeded Italian, currently ranked 61, bounced back to clinch the second 6-3 and the decider 6-4.

Nagal was looking to reach the quarterfinals of a Tour-level event for only the second time in his career. This was his second straight defeat against 6’3” tall Italian after the first-round clash of this year’s Dubai Championships.

In men’s doubles, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dutch-Greek duo of Bart Stevens and Petros Tsitsipas.