Sumit Nagal lost in three sets against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 of Marrakech Open, an ATP 250 event, in Morocco on Wednesday.
World No. 95 Nagal, who began his clay season by defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the opening round, took the first set 6-1 against Sonego. However, the fourth-seeded Italian, currently ranked 61, bounced back to clinch the second 6-3 and the decider 6-4.
Tennis 2024 Quarterly Quiz - I
Nagal was looking to reach the quarterfinals of a Tour-level event for only the second time in his career. This was his second straight defeat against 6’3” tall Italian after the first-round clash of this year’s Dubai Championships.
In men’s doubles, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dutch-Greek duo of Bart Stevens and Petros Tsitsipas.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16 in ATP Marrakech Open
- Endrick: The latest Brazilian wunderkind looking to take centre-stage at Real Madrid
- DC vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, Shreyas Iyer opted to bat
- DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders opts to bat, Sumit replaces injured Mukesh in Delhi Capitals playing XI
- Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 10: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, KBFC v EBFC lineups, Match updates, Where to watch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE