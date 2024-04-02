Tennis 2024 Quarterly Quiz - I

1 / 10 | Daniil Medvedev spent 24 hours 17 minutes on court at this year’s Australian Open, a new Open Era record for the most time spent playing at a single major. How many five-set matches did the Russian play in Melbourne? 4

3

5 Medvedev was involved in five-set battles against Emil Ruusuvuori (2nd round), Hubert Hurkacz (quarterfinals), Alexander Zverev (semifinals) and Jannik Sinner (final).

2 / 10 | Which of these player pairs is linked with coach David Witt? Coco Gauff, Emma Navarro

Qinwen Zheng, Naomi Osaka

Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari Jessica Pegula ended her five-year coaching partnership with David Witt after her second-round loss at Australian Open. Witt is now Maria Sakkari's coach.

3 / 10 | Who did Sumit Nagal beat in the Chennai Open ATP Challenger final to become the first Indian man since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 to enter Top 100 in the rankings? Stefano Napolitano

Luca Nardi

Seongchan Hong Nagal defeated Italy's Luca Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in the Chennai Open final to clinch his fifth title on the ATP Challenger Tour circuit and break into Top 100 in the rankings.

4 / 10 | Which of these nations won the United Cup this year? Germany

Australia

Poland Germany defeated Poland 2-1 in the final. After Iga Swiatek gave Poland the lead with a straight-sets win over Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev saved two championship points in his win over Hubert Hurkacz. Zverev and Laura Siegemund defeated Swiatek-Hurkacz in deciding mixed doubles rubber.

5 / 10 | Who defeated Elena Rybakina in Miami Open final to win her maiden WTA 1000 title? Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins Danielle Collins defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in Miami Open final to claim her maiden WTA 1000 title on home soil in her farewell season.

6 / 10 | Whose Open era record of being the oldest-ever Australian Open men’s doubles champion did Rohan Bopanna break? Jean-Julien Rojer

Leander Paes

Sherwood Stewart At 43 years 329 days, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest-ever Australian Open men's doubles champion in the Open era after he and Matthew Ebden beat Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. The previous record belonged to Leander Paes (38 years 226 days) who won the title in 2012 alongside Radek Stepanek.

7 / 10 | Why did the men’s singles quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells have a delay of one hour 48 minutes? Lightning strike

Bee invasion

Medical emergency Nineteen minutes into the match with Alcaraz serving at 1-1, a swarm of bees entered the court which stopped the play for an hour and 48 minutes. Alcaraz won the match 6-3, 6-1.

8 / 10 | With X dropping one spot to 11th, ATP Rankings released on February 19 had no player with a single-handed backhand in Top 10 for the first time ever since the introduction of the computerised system in 1973. Identify X. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Grigor Dimitrov

Richard Gasquet

9 / 10 | Which player had a four-year doping ban reduced to nine months and returned to professional tennis after being awarded a main draw wildcard at Miami Open? Kamil Mazchrzak

Jenson Brooksby

Simona Halep

10 / 10 | Identify the scoreline of the record-breaking super tiebreak between Anna Blinkova and Elena Rybakina from this year’s second-round clash at the Australian Open Blinkova won 22-20

Blinkova won 20-18

Rybakina won 19-17