Tennis 2024 Quarterly Quiz - I

How closely did you follow the first three months of the 2024 tennis season? Try this quiz and do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Apr 02, 2024 19:20 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tennis 2024 Quarterly Quiz - I
Daniil Medvedev plays a forehand during the men’s singles final against Jannik Sinner at Australian Open on January 28 in Melbourne.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Daniil Medvedev spent 24 hours 17 minutes on court at this year’s Australian Open, a new Open Era record for the most time spent playing at a single major. How many five-set matches did the Russian play in Melbourne?

  • 4
  • 3
  • 5
Next

