Sumit Nagal defeats Corentin Moutet, enters round of 16 in Marrakech

Nagal next faces fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a repeat of the first-round clash from this year’s Dubai Championships.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal, India’s top-ranked male player.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal, India's top-ranked male player. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal, India’s top-ranked male player. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s top-ranked male player Sumit Nagal progressed to the round of 16 of Marrakech Open, an ATP 250 event, in Morocco on Tuesday.

World No. 95 Nagal began his clay season by defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet, ranked four places below him, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to record his first Tour-level win since reaching the second round of the Australian Open.

READ | Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden clinch title, return to world No. 1 ranking

Nagal next faces fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a repeat of the first-round clash from this year’s Dubai Championships.

At the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, an ATP 250 event, the all-Indian men’s doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over local wildcards Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
