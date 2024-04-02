Sumit Nagal defeats Corentin Moutet, enters round of 16 in Marrakech

India’s top-ranked male player Sumit Nagal progressed to the round of 16 of Marrakech Open, an ATP 250 event, in Morocco on Tuesday.
World No. 95 Nagal began his clay season by defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet, ranked four places below him, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to record his first Tour-level win since reaching the second round of the Australian Open.
Nagal next faces fourth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a repeat of the first-round clash from this year’s Dubai Championships.
At the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston, an ATP 250 event, the all-Indian men’s doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over local wildcards Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe.
