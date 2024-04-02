Thiem cuts down on practice to keep wrist injury at bay

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem is hoping his approach of cutting down the intensity of his practice will help him avert a recurring wrist injury as he looks to climb back up the world rankings after a turbulent few years.

The 30-year-old former world number three has struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months and saw him slip down the rankings.

On Monday, the two-time French Open finalist claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the first round of the Estoril Open.

“(I’m going) to listen a bit to my body,” Thiem said after his win.

“To really take care that there is nothing coming up, no problems for the wrist. I cut down the intensity of my practice a little bit, but I’ve had enough practice in my life. I can handle it if it’s a little bit less.”

Thiem, who next faces veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Wednesday, added that he did not feel any pain in his wrist during his first-round win, telling organisers: “Obviously, it’s a little bit of a day-by-day (situation).

“But I have my physio here, who’s great. I have a day off tomorrow as well which helps. I should be ready for Wednesday.”