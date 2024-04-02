MagazineBuy Print

Thiem cuts down on practice to keep wrist injury at bay

Dominic Thiem has struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months and saw him slip down the rankings.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 13:25 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Dominic Thiem claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer in the first round of the Estoril Open.
File Photo: Dominic Thiem claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer in the first round of the Estoril Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Dominic Thiem claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer in the first round of the Estoril Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem is hoping his approach of cutting down the intensity of his practice will help him avert a recurring wrist injury as he looks to climb back up the world rankings after a turbulent few years.

The 30-year-old former world number three has struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months and saw him slip down the rankings.

On Monday, the two-time French Open finalist claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the first round of the Estoril Open.

“(I’m going) to listen a bit to my body,” Thiem said after his win.

READ | Katie Volynets wins the longest women’s match of the year at the Charleston Open

“To really take care that there is nothing coming up, no problems for the wrist. I cut down the intensity of my practice a little bit, but I’ve had enough practice in my life. I can handle it if it’s a little bit less.”

Thiem, who next faces veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Wednesday, added that he did not feel any pain in his wrist during his first-round win, telling organisers: “Obviously, it’s a little bit of a day-by-day (situation).

“But I have my physio here, who’s great. I have a day off tomorrow as well which helps. I should be ready for Wednesday.”

