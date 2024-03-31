IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Kohli continues to lead; Klaasen second

RCB’s Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap leaderboard, following his unbeaten knock of 83 against KKR earlier in the week.
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad closed in on Kohli with a 24-run knock against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The South African batter is at the second spot with 167 runs while Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in the third place.
Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|3
|181
|90.50
|141.40
|83*
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|3
|167
|83.5
|219.73
|80*
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|3
|137
|45.67
|133.00
|70
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|2
|127
|127.00
|171.62
|84*
|B Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|3
|106
|42.33
|119.81
|45
(updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31)
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubhman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
