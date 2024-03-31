MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after GT vs SRH: Kohli continues to lead; Klaasen second

IPL 2024: RCB’s Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap leaderboard, following his unbeaten knock of 83 against KKR.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 19:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of RCB in action during match against KKR.
Virat Kohli of RCB in action during match against KKR. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of RCB in action during match against KKR. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

RCB’s Virat Kohli continued his stay atop the Orange Cap leaderboard, following his unbeaten knock of 83 against KKR earlier in the week.

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad closed in on Kohli with a 24-run knock against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The South African batter is at the second spot with 167 runs while Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in the third place.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 3 181 90.50 141.40 83*
Heinrich Klaasen SRH 3 167 83.5 219.73 80*
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 137 45.67 133.00 70
Riyan Parag RR 2 127 127.00 171.62 84*
B Sai Sudharsan GT 3 106 42.33 119.81 45

(updated after GT vs SRH match on March 31)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubhman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

