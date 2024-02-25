Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch

Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye at Liverpool takes in a trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend for the first of three potential cup finals in his final season with the club.

Klopp is in his last season as Liverpool manager after the German’s bombshell announcement that he will step down at the end of the current campaign.

Although Klopp is convinced he no longer has the energy to drive Liverpool’s relentless quest for silverware, there has been little sign of the feared decline in his side’s fortunes following his stunning revelation.

Liverpool has won five of their six matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals in the process, since the 56-year-old revealed his plan to quit.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team was one of Liverpool’s victims during its recent goal spree, losing 4-1 at Anfield in January.

Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, yet to win a trophy in England, has been under fire from angry Chelsea fans as a troubled season threatens to spiral out of control.

With Chelsea languishing 25 points behind Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League, a surprise win at Wembley would be a major boost to the Argentine’s job security.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is expected to fly in from the United States to watch the Blues’ first cup final since he and Behdad Eghbali bought the London club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record

Liverpool has a superior head-to-head record against Chelsea across competitions, winning 84 of the 196 matches it has played.

Chelsea has registered 65 victories, while 46 matches have ended in draws.

Played - 196

Chelsea- 65 | Liverpool - 84 | Draw - 46

What happened when Chelsea and Liverpool met last time?

The last time these two sides met was in a Premier League 2023-24 clash at Anfield earlier this month. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1.

Live streaming/telecast information

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team news (injury updates)

Liverpool will miss several players with injuries like Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have all been labelled doubts before the summit clash.

On the other hand, veteran defender Thiago Silva is racing back to fitness for Chelsea, which will be without Benoit Badiashile and Reece James at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted XI

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Liverpool: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Robertson, Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Salah, Nunez